Jollibee is opening another Vancouver restaurant location

It hasn’t even opened a single BC location, but Jollibee has confirmed to Dished that yet another Vancouver outpost is in the works.

Last year, Dished Vancouver was the first to reveal the famous Filipino fast-food chain was opening a Granville Street location in downtown Vancouver.

A few months later, the chain’s plans for a location in the Strawberry Hill Shopping Centre complex in Surrey became known.

Now, we’ve got another spot to hurry up and wait for – Cambie and West Broadway in Vancouver.

Jollibee confirmed this location is coming, but could not say when it (or any of the other BC restaurants) might open.

We’ll keep you posted as details are released.