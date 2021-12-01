One of the city’s top makers for custom graze tables, boards, and charcuterie boxes is almost ready to open its brick-and-mortar shop.

Charcuterie Vancouver’s new store is located at 2766 West 4th Avenue in Kitsilano.

The location is a convenient short walk from the beach, which means delicious picnics to-go are in our future when the warmer months return.

This company offers Vancouver, and the surrounding areas, curated sweet and savoury grazing boxes, charcuterie subscriptions, and even classes on how to build the perfect board.

In addition to these services and bites, patrons who head to the shop can look forward to enjoying a selection of sandwiches and beverages such as coffee, soda, and juices.

Charcuterie Vancouver says down the line they plan on becoming licensed and serving bubbles.

For those with a sweet tooth, Charcuterie Vancouver offers incredible baked goods boxes packed with unreal treats from New Westminster’s Trove Desserts.

This concept plans to officially open its doors on Saturday, December 4 at 2 pm.

An opening day special will also be available. Charcuterie cups, individual boxes, and small boxes will be 20% off from 2 to 6 pm.

Charcuterie Vancouver

Address: 2766 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

