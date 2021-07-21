A new spot for quality ‘za is planning on opening in Vancouver soon. Pizza Rubato Napoletana is gearing up to launch at 561 W Broadway.

Named after an Italian musical term that means “rhythmic freedom,” the new pizza joint will be a destination where folks can find over 25 different varieties of authentic Neapolitan pies once it opens.

The new eatery will offer 15-20 seats inside and on its front patio, where patrons can enjoy a pizza (made with a 300-year-old recipe, might we add), salad, gelato, and other desserts too.

While the Broadway store is slated to tentatively open mid-September, Rubato’s team tells Dished Vancouver that a second Coquitlam location is also in the works as well.

We’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date. Stay tuned!

Pizza Rubato Napoletana

Address: 561 W Broadway, Vancouver

