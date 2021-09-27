Earls reveals it's opening a new location at The Amazing Brentwood

Looks like folks living around The Amazing Brentwood (TAB) are going to get yet another addition to the new shopping centre’s food offerings: Earls Kitchen + Bar is officially opening at the mall.

The premium casual dining chain confirmed to Dished Vancouver that this new location was two years in the making, and said while there’s not a ton of details they can share just yet, its anticipated opening time is summer 2022.

“Earls is thrilled to announce that its newest location is set to open at The Amazing Brentwood in late Summer 2022,” read the statement.

“Over two years in the making, Earls at The Amazing Brentwood will be located on bustling Brentwood Plaza and will boast both indoor and outdoor dining. More details will be released soon.”

This space was previously set to be a flagship Cactus Club Cafe, but the chain decided to cancel their lease earlier this year.

We’ll keep you posted as more details are released, but in the meantime, if you’re hungry and at TAB, check out these spots or that brand new 24-hour McDonald’s.