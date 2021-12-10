Pho Den: New Vietnamese restaurant to open in Burnaby next year
Dec 10 2021, 10:38 pm
A new spot for classic Vietnamese food is slated to open in Metro Vancouver early next year.
Pho Den is set to launch at 120 – 6401 Kingsway in Burnaby in early 2022. Dished Vancouver is told it will offer authentic Vietnamese food in a homey atmosphere.
We’ll keep you posted once more details are revealed about this spot. Until then, check out our list of the best Vietnamese restaurants in and around Vancouver.
Pho Den
Address: 120 – 6401 Kingsway, Burnaby