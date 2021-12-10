A new spot for classic Vietnamese food is slated to open in Metro Vancouver early next year.

Pho Den is set to launch at 120 – 6401 Kingsway in Burnaby in early 2022. Dished Vancouver is told it will offer authentic Vietnamese food in a homey atmosphere.

We’ll keep you posted once more details are revealed about this spot. Until then, check out our list of the best Vietnamese restaurants in and around Vancouver.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pho Den (@phoden.ca)

Pho Den

Address: 120 – 6401 Kingsway, Burnaby

Instagram