Bamboo World Kitchen to open in former Starbucks location in Vancouver
Bamboo World Kitchen is gearing up to open its flagship location in Vancouver.
The new 2690 Granville Street eatery will be opening in the former location of a Starbucks in South Granville.
- See also:
With its motto being “We care about you and the environment,” this concept says it will be a place that’s passionate about supporting local organic growers, farmers, and artisans in and around the Vancouver area.
Once it opens, this spot will be serving up a selection of bowls, wraps, steamed dumplings, smoothies, and salads too. The restaurant will use steam as its primary method of cooking.
View this post on Instagram
Veggie lovers will be thrilled to hear there will be plant-based options up for order as well.
On top of the thoughtfully sourced grub, expect packaging that is Earth-friendly, recycled, and biodegradable from Bamboo World Kitchen once it opens.
We’ll keep you posted on opening details as they come, stay tuned!
View this post on Instagram
Bamboo World Kitchen
Address: 2690 Granville Street, Vancouver