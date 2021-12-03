New Vancouver restaurants? Those are our three favourite words.

We’ve gone and collected a list of all the new Vancouver restaurants you should look into trying this month.

There is always a lot of chowing down for us to do in our city, and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.

Here are 53 new and newly reopened Vancouver restaurants for you to try right now or in the near future.

New Vancouver restaurants

Vancouver’s new convenience store is a concept from the founders of DL Chicken and urban streetwear entrepreneur and art collector Zach Wilcox. Now open on Commercial Drive, folks who head here can find sweet and savoury treats, made-to-order tricked-out hot dogs, loaded nachos, and housemade beverages as well.

Address: 1111 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Club Versante quietly opened its second food and beverage concept last month, the Cask Whisky Vault. Now open to Versante Hotel guests and for select reservations, this luxury 65-seat whisky lounge boasts a collection of single malts, bourbons, and blended whiskies.

Address: 8400 West Road, Richmond

Phone: 236-869-5669

Vancouver’s new modern Afghan restaurant has almost officially opened its doors. Brought to us by the talented folks behind Surrey’s celebrated eatery Afghan Kitchen, the new restaurant will be launching at 2102 Main Street.

Address: 2102 Main Street, Vancouver

Vancouver’s new spot for sweet and savoury crêpes and cider is officially open. The fresh eatery specializes in the Breton/French classic dish and brings its own Pacific Northwest edge to plates.

Address: 1471 Continental Street, Vancouver

Community Taps and Pizza serves pies made in a state-of-the-art pizza oven as well as local beers and BC wines from 40 taps, including a carefully curated selection of rotating and seasonal brews as well.

Address: 1191 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

It’s always a great time for a hot bowl of noodles if you’re living in Vancouver. The new Noodle Bar at Parq Vancouver is officially open and operating. It’s located on the west side of Level 3. You can enter through Koi lounge’s golden screen doors. This fresh, first-come, first-served eatery is open to 19+ customers from 11 to 1 am daily.

Address: Parq Vancouver (west side of Level 3) — 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Much-loved Commercial Drive spot Kin Kao has officially opened its sister restaurant in Mount Pleasant: Kin Kao Song. Located at 317 E Broadway in the former location of The Black Lodge, the eatery is now open Thursday to Monday from 5 to 10 pm, offering delicious eats, natural wine, craft beer, and house cocktails.

Address: 317 E Broadway, Vancouver

Named after the grandfather of a Kitchen Table partner, Carlino promises classic Friulian dishes and bites from nearby regions Trentino and Veneto. Carlino’s culinary program is led by award-winning chef Mark Perrier, who created a menu that pays homage to BC and Northern Italy alike.

Address: 1115 Alberni St. (Level 3), Vancouver

Phone: 604-695-1115

Fiorino is now open at 212 East Georgia Street in Chinatown. The 1,200 sq ft, 60-seat space boasts big, comfy booths, banquette-style seating, an 18-person-long table, and bar seating as well. Fiorino is inspired by the streets of Florence. Owners tell Dished Vancouver they aim to transport diners straight to Italy when they sit down here.

Address: 212 East Georgia Street, Vancouver

DJ Khaled isn’t just a Grammy-winning artist and producer. He’s now one of the names behind a new chicken-focused fast-food chain opening locations worldwide, including Canada. REEF, the world’s largest operator of virtual restaurants, has teamed up with Khaled to launch “Another Wing,” a new chain of wing restaurants opening in three continents and five countries, with over 150 locations.

District Eleven tells Dished they offer an “Authentic Menu” with traditional pho, spring rolls, steamed clams, and more, in addition to an “Adventurous Menu” packed with creative, fusion renditions of classic Vietnamese and Japanese dishes.

Address: 4063 Main Street, Vancouver

Heads up, folks. There’s a new spot to grab oden in Metro Vancouver. Hot Oden is open at 3779 Sexsmith Road #1116 in Richmond. This new eatery dishes out the much-loved Japanese dish daily from noon to 8 pm, and people have been loving it so far.

Address: 3779 Sexsmith Road #1116, Richmond

Phone: 604-330-7700

Popular UK cafe Chaiiwala just opened its first Canadian location in Toronto, and now the brand’s first BC location has opened its doors.

Address: Unit 103, 2777 Gladwin Road, Abbotsford

New Vancouver restaurants opening soon

One of the city’s top makers for custom graze tables, boards, and charcuterie boxes is almost ready to open its brick-and-mortar shop. Charcuterie Vancouver’s new store is located at 2766 West 4th Avenue in Kitsilano. The location is a convenient short walk from the beach, which means delicious picnics to-go are in our future when the warmer months return.

Address: 2766 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

One of Vancouver’s favourite dessert spots will officially be opening a new location. Thierry, a much-loved chocolaterie, pâtisserie, and cafe, has confirmed a third West Vancouver outpost is in the works.

Address: 1343 Bellevue Avenue, West Vancouver

Mott 32 Vancouver, known for its elevated Chinese fare and luxurious dining room, hasn’t been open to the public since August 2020. Now, over a year later, the concept is almost ready to reopen its doors again soon.

Address: 1161 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

We are big fans of pizza, especially Vancouver’s local pie joints. If you are too, we have some great news. We’re about to get another location of a popular destination, Straight Outta Brooklyn Pizza. The pizzeria confirmed to Dished Vancouver that a fourth location was in the works for the family of restaurants, this time in Gastown.

Address: 114 Water Street, Vancouver

Bella Gelateria is opening yet another new location in Vancouver, this time on Robson Street. The handcrafted gelato spot currently operates outposts on West Cordova Street and in Burnaby’s Metrotown Mall, and three more spaces are in the works for the brand.

Address: 1301 Robson Street, Vancouver

Its original Gastown spot makes you feel like you’re on vacation, so we’re super excited to see what Moltaqa’s new location will bring to another Vancouver neighbourhood. The Moroccan restaurant first opened at 51 W Hastings Street in 2018, and now, Moltaqa is expanding with a brand new outpost at 1002 Mainland Street in Yaletown.

Address: 1002 Mainland Street, Vancouver

A fresh concept called Nightshade is slated to open in the former 1079 Mainland Street location of WildTale, which quietly closed earlier this year. Nightshade tells Dished Vancouver it’s all about culture and cocktails.

Address: 1079 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Signage for the brand is up on the window of the former space of Japanese restaurant Kamei Baru, which stopped operating at the 990 Smithe Street address in October.

Address: 990 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Vancouver is swimming in amazing options when it comes to pasta, and we’re about to get another destination for quality Italian eats. Robba da Matti will soon be opening its fourth location in Kitsilano.

Address: 1898 W 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Maison Kitsuné is coming to Vancouver, and so is the French-Japanese music and fashion label’s popular food and beverage concept: Café Kitsuné. The two concepts will be opening in Gastown at 159 and 157 Water Street, respectively, and will operate right beside Kit & Ace.

Address: 157 Water Street, Vancouver

If you’re a fan of the Aburi To-Go concepts from Aburi Restaurants Canada, then you’ll love this. The group is opening its first-ever Aburi Market, AKA a premium Japanese Washoku, in West Vancouver.

Address: 1350 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

Breka Bakery & Cafe is opening a new location in Vancouver. The concept will be opening an outpost at 740 W Hastings Street, the former address of a Caffè Artigiano.

Address: 740 W Hastings Street, Vancouver

Looks like folks living around The Amazing Brentwood (TAB) are going to get yet another addition to the new shopping centre’s food offerings: Earls Kitchen + Bar is officially opening at the mall.

Address: 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

Popular all-day brunch spot OEB Breakfast Co. has some seriously exciting expansion plans on the horizon. One of the places they’ll be expanding to? None other than the North Shore. That’s right, both North and West Vancouver will be getting an OEB Breakfast Co. location in the coming seasons.

101 – 1441 St Georges Avenue, North Vancouver

1390 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

Popular Victoria-based burger joint, Bin 4 Burger Lounge, has announced when burger lovers in Burnaby will have access to their tasty eats.

A new spot for pastries and gelato is opening in a former downtown Starbucks location. The Perfecto Cafe will be launching soon at 605 Davie Street.

Address: 605 Davie Street, Vancouver

SWITCH is advertised as “Vancouver’s largest premier party venue,” and it’s set to open in late 2021. Located at 1339 Robson Street (formerly Hon’s Wun-Tun House), SWITCH describes itself as a kitchen, bar, and lounge as well as a new karaoke destination.

Address: 1339 Robson Street, Vancouver

A new spot for quality ‘za is planning on opening in Vancouver soon. Pizza Rubato Napoletana is gearing up to launch at 561 W Broadway. Named after an Italian musical term that means “rhythmic freedom,” the new pizza joint will be a destination where folks can find over 25 different varieties of authentic Neapolitan pies once it opens.

Address: 561 W Broadway, Vancouver

When one chain closes, it looks like another one opens. Fatburger Canada has some big news for Vancouverites. The brand is officially opening a new flagship location downtown in the Granville Entertainment District, to be more specific.

Address: 734 Granville Street, Vancouver

A new modern Asian restaurant called “Saola” is set to open in Vancouver. Slated to open at 2415 Main Street, the folks behind this project include Do Chay’s Patrick Do and actor-producer and actor-writer Osric Chau and Nicholas Carey, respectively.

Address: 2415 Main Street, Vancouver

