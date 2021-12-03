FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Open and opening soon: 53 new Vancouver restaurants to try

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
Dec 3 2021, 4:07 pm
Courtesy Cask Whisky Vault

New Vancouver restaurants? Those are our three favourite words.

We’ve gone and collected a list of all the new Vancouver restaurants you should look into trying this month.

There is always a lot of chowing down for us to do in our city, and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.

Here are 53 new and newly reopened Vancouver restaurants for you to try right now or in the near future.

New Vancouver restaurants

The Drive Canteen

 

Vancouver’s new convenience store is a concept from the founders of DL Chicken and urban streetwear entrepreneur and art collector Zach Wilcox. Now open on Commercial Drive, folks who head here can find sweet and savoury treats, made-to-order tricked-out hot dogs, loaded nachos, and housemade beverages as well.

Address: 1111 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Instagram

Cask Whisky Vault

 

Club Versante quietly opened its second food and beverage concept last month, the Cask Whisky Vault. Now open to Versante Hotel guests and for select reservations, this luxury 65-seat whisky lounge boasts a collection of single malts, bourbons, and blended whiskies.

Address: 8400 West Road, Richmond
Phone: 236-869-5669

Zarak

Vancouver’s new modern Afghan restaurant has almost officially opened its doors. Brought to us by the talented folks behind Surrey’s celebrated eatery Afghan Kitchen, the new restaurant will be launching at 2102 Main Street.

Address: 2102 Main Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Ça Marche

 

Vancouver’s new spot for sweet and savoury crêpes and cider is officially open. The fresh eatery specializes in the Breton/French classic dish and brings its own Pacific Northwest edge to plates.

Address: 1471 Continental Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Community Taps and Pizza

Community Taps and Pizza (Catríona Hughes/Daily Hive)

Community Taps and Pizza serves pies made in a state-of-the-art pizza oven as well as local beers and BC wines from 40 taps, including a carefully curated selection of rotating and seasonal brews as well.

Address: 1191 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Facebook | Instagram

The Noodle Bar at Koi

Colony Digital

It’s always a great time for a hot bowl of noodles if you’re living in Vancouver. The new Noodle Bar at Parq Vancouver is officially open and operating. It’s located on the west side of Level 3. You can enter through Koi lounge’s golden screen doors. This fresh, first-come, first-served eatery is open to 19+ customers from 11 to 1 am daily.

Address: Parq Vancouver (west side of Level 3) — 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Kin Kao Song

Much-loved Commercial Drive spot Kin Kao has officially opened its sister restaurant in Mount Pleasant: Kin Kao Song. Located at 317 E Broadway in the former location of The Black Lodge, the eatery is now open Thursday to Monday from 5 to 10 pm, offering delicious eats, natural wine, craft beer, and house cocktails.

Address: 317 E Broadway, Vancouver

Instagram

Carlino

Carlino

Fai Tu Menu (Photo: Mark Yammine)

Named after the grandfather of a Kitchen Table partner, Carlino promises classic Friulian dishes and bites from nearby regions Trentino and Veneto. Carlino’s culinary program is led by award-winning chef Mark Perrier, who created a menu that pays homage to BC and Northern Italy alike.

Address: 1115 Alberni St. (Level 3), Vancouver
Phone: 604-695-1115

Instagram

Fiorino

Fiorino is now open at 212 East Georgia Street in Chinatown. The 1,200 sq ft, 60-seat space boasts big, comfy booths, banquette-style seating, an 18-person-long table, and bar seating as well. Fiorino is inspired by the streets of Florence. Owners tell Dished Vancouver they aim to transport diners straight to Italy when they sit down here.

Address: 212 East Georgia Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Another Wing

 

DJ Khaled isn’t just a Grammy-winning artist and producer. He’s now one of the names behind a new chicken-focused fast-food chain opening locations worldwide, including Canada. REEF, the world’s largest operator of virtual restaurants, has teamed up with Khaled to launch “Another Wing,” a new chain of wing restaurants opening in three continents and five countries, with over 150 locations.

District Eleven

 

District Eleven tells Dished they offer an “Authentic Menu” with traditional pho, spring rolls, steamed clams, and more, in addition to an “Adventurous Menu” packed with creative, fusion renditions of classic Vietnamese and Japanese dishes.

Address: 4063 Main Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Hot Oden

 

Heads up, folks. There’s a new spot to grab oden in Metro Vancouver. Hot Oden is open at 3779 Sexsmith Road #1116 in Richmond. This new eatery dishes out the much-loved Japanese dish daily from noon to 8 pm, and people have been loving it so far.

Address: 3779 Sexsmith Road #1116, Richmond
Phone: 604-330-7700

Instagram

Chaiiwala — Abbotsford

Chaiiwala

Courtesy Chaiiwala

Popular UK cafe Chaiiwala just opened its first Canadian location in Toronto, and now the brand’s first BC location has opened its doors.

Address: Unit 103, 2777 Gladwin Road, Abbotsford

Instagram

New Vancouver restaurants opening soon

Charcuterie Vancouver

 

One of the city’s top makers for custom graze tables, boards, and charcuterie boxes is almost ready to open its brick-and-mortar shop. Charcuterie Vancouver’s new store is located at 2766 West 4th Avenue in Kitsilano. The location is a convenient short walk from the beach, which means delicious picnics to-go are in our future when the warmer months return.

Address: 2766 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram

Thierry – West Vancouver

 

One of Vancouver’s favourite dessert spots will officially be opening a new location. Thierry, a much-loved chocolaterie, pâtisserie, and cafe, has confirmed a third West Vancouver outpost is in the works.

Address: 1343 Bellevue Avenue, West Vancouver

Instagram

Mott 32 Vancouver

 

Mott 32 Vancouver, known for its elevated Chinese fare and luxurious dining room, hasn’t been open to the public since August 2020. Now, over a year later, the concept is almost ready to reopen its doors again soon.

Address: 1161 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Straight Outta Brooklyn Pizza — Gastown

We are big fans of pizza, especially Vancouver’s local pie joints. If you are too, we have some great news. We’re about to get another location of a popular destination, Straight Outta Brooklyn Pizza. The pizzeria confirmed to Dished Vancouver that a fourth location was in the works for the family of restaurants, this time in Gastown.

Address: 114 Water Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Bella Gelateria — Robson

Bella Gelateria

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

Bella Gelateria is opening yet another new location in Vancouver, this time on Robson Street. The handcrafted gelato spot currently operates outposts on West Cordova Street and in Burnaby’s Metrotown Mall, and three more spaces are in the works for the brand.

Address: 1301 Robson Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Moltaqa — Yaletown

Its original Gastown spot makes you feel like you’re on vacation, so we’re super excited to see what Moltaqa’s new location will bring to another Vancouver neighbourhood. The Moroccan restaurant first opened at 51 W Hastings Street in 2018, and now, Moltaqa is expanding with a brand new outpost at 1002 Mainland Street in Yaletown.

Address: 1002 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Facebook | Instagram

Nightshade

Nightshade

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

A fresh concept called Nightshade is slated to open in the former 1079 Mainland Street location of WildTale, which quietly closed earlier this year. Nightshade tells Dished Vancouver it’s all about culture and cocktails.

Address: 1079 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Chef Hung

Chef Hung Vancouver

Daily Hive

Signage for the brand is up on the window of the former space of Japanese restaurant Kamei Baru, which stopped operating at the 990 Smithe Street address in October.

Address: 990 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Robba da Matti – Kitsilano

 

Vancouver is swimming in amazing options when it comes to pasta, and we’re about to get another destination for quality Italian eats. Robba da Matti will soon be opening its fourth location in Kitsilano.

Address: 1898 W 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Café Kitsuné

 

Maison Kitsuné is coming to Vancouver, and so is the French-Japanese music and fashion label’s popular food and beverage concept: Café Kitsuné. The two concepts will be opening in Gastown at 159 and 157 Water Street, respectively, and will operate right beside Kit & Ace.

Address: 157 Water Street, Vancouver

Aburi Market

Aburi Market

Photo: Maria Gonzalez

If you’re a fan of the Aburi To-Go concepts from Aburi Restaurants Canada, then you’ll love this. The group is opening its first-ever Aburi Market, AKA a premium Japanese Washoku, in West Vancouver.

Address: 1350 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

Instagram

Breka Bakery & Cafe — W Hastings

 

Breka Bakery & Cafe is opening a new location in Vancouver. The concept will be opening an outpost at 740 W Hastings Street, the former address of a Caffè Artigiano.

Address: 740 W Hastings Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Earls — The Amazing Brentwood

Looks like folks living around The Amazing Brentwood (TAB) are going to get yet another addition to the new shopping centre’s food offerings: Earls Kitchen + Bar is officially opening at the mall.

Address: 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

Instagram

OEB Breakfast Co. (multiple locations)

OEB Breakfast Co

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

Popular all-day brunch spot OEB Breakfast Co. has some seriously exciting expansion plans on the horizon. One of the places they’ll be expanding to? None other than the North Shore. That’s right, both North and West Vancouver will be getting an OEB Breakfast Co. location in the coming seasons.

  • 101 – 1441 St Georges Avenue, North Vancouver
  • 1390 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

Facebook | Instagram

Bin 4 Burger Lounge – Burnaby

Popular Victoria-based burger joint, Bin 4 Burger Lounge, has announced when burger lovers in Burnaby will have access to their tasty eats.

Instagram

Perfecto Cafe

Perfecto Cafe

Daily Hive

A new spot for pastries and gelato is opening in a former downtown Starbucks location. The Perfecto Cafe will be launching soon at 605 Davie Street.

Address: 605 Davie Street, Vancouver

Instagram

SWITCH Vancouver

 

SWITCH is advertised as “Vancouver’s largest premier party venue,” and it’s set to open in late 2021. Located at 1339 Robson Street (formerly Hon’s Wun-Tun House), SWITCH describes itself as a kitchen, bar, and lounge as well as a new karaoke destination.

Address: 1339 Robson Street, Vancouver

Pizza Rubato Napoletana

Pizza Rubato

Rendering courtesy Pizza Rubato

new spot for quality ‘za is planning on opening in Vancouver soon. Pizza Rubato Napoletana is gearing up to launch at 561 W Broadway. Named after an Italian musical term that means “rhythmic freedom,” the new pizza joint will be a destination where folks can find over 25 different varieties of authentic Neapolitan pies once it opens.

Address: 561 W Broadway, Vancouver

Instagram

Fatburger Canada Flagship

Fatburger

Ken Wolter/Shutterstock

When one chain closes, it looks like another one opens. Fatburger Canada has some big news for Vancouverites. The brand is officially opening a new flagship location downtown in the Granville Entertainment District, to be more specific.

Address: 734 Granville Street, Vancouver

Chubbs

 

A new spot for “game-changing” comfort eats, Chubbs, is slated to open in Metro Vancouver soon. The brand new concept is opening in Surrey at The Shops at Morgan Crossing, Unit F118 – 15775 Croydon Drive.

Address: The Shops at Morgan Crossing, Unit F118 – 15775 Croydon Drive, Surrey

Instagram

Haidilao Hot Pot — The Amazing Brentwood

Haidilao Hot Pot The Amazing Brentwood

Daily Hive

Haidilao Hot Pot is officially opening a new location in Metro Vancouver — this time in Burnaby. The global hot pot chain will be opening in Burnaby’s The Amazing Brentwood on the mall’s second level.

Facebook | Instagram

The Farmhouse

The Farmhouse

Courtesy The Farmhouse

Mount Pleasant is about to get more delicious, as the neighbourhood will be home to Vancouver’s new farm-to-table Italian restaurant called The Farmhouse. The Farmhouse will be opening at 352 East 10th Avenue, which is just a stone’s throw from Kingsgate Mall. The eatery will feature an open kitchen and seats for 60, including four spots at a short serve bar.

Address: 352 East 10th Avenue, Vancouver

Pablo Cheese Tart

More exciting food news for folks living in BC, it appears the province will be the next to get several locations of the uber-popular Japanese chain Pablo Cheese Tart, the company tells Dished Vancouver. The Osaka-based brand is known for its “revolutionary cheese tarts” and cheesecakes in various flavours and sizes. It’s set to open not one but three locations in Vancouver, Burnaby, and Richmond. The exact addresses are TBD.

Instagram

Bamboo World Kitchen

Bamboo World Kitchen is gearing up to open its flagship location in Vancouver. The new 2690 Granville Street eatery will be opening in the former location of a Starbucks in South Granville.

Address: 2690 Granville Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Ignite Pizzeria — Yaletown

 

We’ve been waiting to see what would replace the Vancouver Starbucks that Ariana Grande made famous, and now a year-and-a-half after it shuttered, we finally know. The high-traffic 977 Mainland Street address will be Ignite Pizzeria’s newest branch, flagship location, and test kitchen. Ignite Pizzeria is a local maker that offers handcrafted, stone-fired pizza out of its Gastown and Main Street locations.

Address: 977 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Mister — Kitsilano

Mister

Courtesy Mister

One of Vancouver’s favourite sweet spots is officially opening a new location, Dished Vancouver has learned. Mister Ice Cream Bar is gearing up to open its second Vancouver outpost in Kitsilano. The popular liquid nitrogen churned ice cream parlour will be setting up shop at 1835 West 1st Avenue, the former location of a smoothie bar called Shift Shakes.

Address: 1835 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram

Mary Brown’s — Vancouver

 

Famous Canadian chicken chain Mary Brown’s is officially landing in Vancouver. The national, quick-service eatery was founded in St. John’s, Newfoundland & Labrador in 1969 and has since grown to operate nearly 200 locations across the country. It’s known for offering up a menu of signature chicken made from whole, fresh, local Canada Grade A chicken alongside eats like taters and coleslaw.

Address: 6549 Main Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Angus T – Park Royal

 

Vancouver’s croissant-centric bakery Angus T opened back in 2018, and now the much-loved purveyor is gearing up for a second location.

Address: Park Royal, West Vancouver

Instagram

Juanita

Juanita

Courtesy Juanita

Kitsilano, you’re in for a treat. The new all-day dining concept “Juanita” is gearing up to open. Located at 1516 Yew Street, the eatery has taken over the space formerly occupied by shuttered jazz destination the Blue Martini Cafe, directly across the street from Nook and Local.

Address: 1516 Yew Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Luigi & Sons

Luigi & Sons

Luigi & Sons

Calling all steak lovers, the Toptable Group is gearing up to open a brand new quality provisions spot and butcher shop: Luigi & Sons. This new destination is brought to us by the team behind Elisa steakhouse, so you know it’s going to be good (and John Cena approved).

Address: Yaletown

Instagram

iSETTA

 

This new counter-service destination will have indoor seating for about 42 people, as well as additional outdoor patio space for folks looking to enjoy everything from brunch eats to Italian-style paninis al fresco.

Address: 4360 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

Instagram

Saola

 

A new modern Asian restaurant called “Saola” is set to open in Vancouver. Slated to open at 2415 Main Street, the folks behind this project include Do Chay’s Patrick Do and actor-producer and actor-writer Osric Chau and Nicholas Carey, respectively.

Address: 2415 Main Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Menya Itto Vancouver

 

Popular Tokyo-born ramen shop Menya Itto is officially opening its first North American location in Vancouver. The brand’s first outpost on the continent will be opening at 1479 Robson Street, the former location of Ramen Koika.

Address: 1479 Robson Street, Vancouver

The Very Good Butchers

Victoria-based vegan food phenomenon The Very Good Butchers is officially opening a huge flagship location in Vancouver. On a call with Dished Vancouver, the company’s CEO, Mitchell Scott, shared details about the plans for a new 10,000-square-foot facility slated to open at the Nickel at 285 West 5th in Mount Pleasant.

Address: 285 West 5th, Vancouver

Instagram

