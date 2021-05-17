More exciting food news for folks living in BC, it appears the province will be the next to get several locations of the uber-popular Japanese chain Pablo Cheese Tart, the company tells Dished Vancouver.

The Osaka-based brand is known for its “revolutionary cheese tarts” and cheesecakes in various flavours and sizes.

It’s set to open not one but three locations in Vancouver, Burnaby, and Richmond.

Dished Vancouver is told BC stores will offer more variety than other provinces including Japanese beverages and pastries, sandwiches, soft serve, and more.

Pablo’s currently offers its signature freshly baked cheese tarts out of three Canadian locations in Hamilton, Toronto, and Edmonton.

The concept’s Calgary location is lined up to open very soon as well.

This brand, known for its classic tarts made with creamy filling, crunchy crust and topped with glazed apricot jam, typically offers a full roster of delicious pastries and drinks to customers.

From the classic apricot option to matcha, chocolate, or the purple okinawa benii, there will surely be something here to strike your fancy once it opens.

We’ll keep you updated as locations and opening dates are announced.