UK-based cafe known for its chai tea opens location in Toronto

A popular UK chai cafe has opened up shop in Toronto’s east end, offering a menu full of South Asian delights.

Chaiiwala has over 40 locations scattered across the United Kingdom and has now opened its first storefront in Scarborough at 55 Lebovic Avenue.

They’re known for their all-day Indian-style breakfast, Falooda, Indian street food and, of course, Karak Chai.

Chaiiwala’s beginnings trace back 90 years ago in the markets of Delhi. It isn’t until 2015 that the next generation of the Chaiiwala family starts opening stores across the UK, using their great grandfather’s recipe.

Address: 55 Lebovic Avenue