Craving a trip abroad right now? Us too. Bad news, most of us probably can’t make that happen within the next few months, but we can get to Como Taperia, which is truly like stepping into Spain.

The much-loved Mount Pleasant destination is inviting diners to pull up a stool at its lively bar to enjoy a special dinner that’s part of Air Canada’s Best New Restaurants collaboration with OpenTable’s The Chef’s Menu initiative.

Inspired by the Como Taperia team’s recent trip to Spain, the Taste Our Travels menu is an exclusive multi-course experience.

The standout spread incorporates dishes inspired by different places in the country, like Madrid, Sevilla, Cadiz, Jerez, and Andalusia.

“It was great to finally be back in Spain this fall after a long hiatus,” says Shaun Layton, who co-owns Como Taperia with Frankie Harrington.

“We spent a whole week eating and drinking in some of the best tapas bars in the region. From Sala de Despiece in Madrid, Bodegas Santa Cruz in Sevilla, the legendary El Faro in Cádiz, and La Tranca in Málaga. It was incredible. We’re excited to bring some of that inspiration back with us in this special menu.”

Available now until January 27, 2022, folks who head to the E 7th Avenue restaurant to enjoy this can look forward to devouring tapas-style bites designed for groups of two.

Morsels like the Marinated 18 Month Manchego with Spanish olive oil and the Pork Lomo “Chicharron” (slowly cooked spiced pork neck) kick the meal off in an outstanding fashion.

From there, expect killer eats like Fried Bacalao (marinated and fried salt cod), Clams in Vermut, and a show-stopping Migas-crusted Spanish Octopus with black garlic and Muhamara Griega, to name just a few.

The rest of the menu’s highlights include Como’s signature Fried Eggplant made with spiced honey and rosemary and a tender Pork al Whisky.

For dessert, diners can enjoy a delightful Queso Sorbeto made with hazelnut oil, honey, and bee pollen.

The Taste Our Travels Menu for Two is $130 per pair, and an optional beverage pairing is an additional $50, but we’d recommend it for the full experience.

You can make reservations to try this menu directly on OpenTable.

Como Taperia landed as the first runner-up on Air Canada’s Best New Restaurant awards list back in 2019 thanks to its excellent and authentic tapas and drink program.

Como Taperia

Address: 201 East 7 Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-879-3100



