Tacofino and Top Rope Birria collab for a delicious two-day event

Dec 2 2021, 8:33 pm
An exciting collaboration has been brewing in Vancouver between two of the city’s top spots for delicious tacos.

Tacofino and Top Rope Birria are launching an exclusive two-day menu next week to kick start the season of indulgence.

On December 6 and 7, dine-in guests at Tacofino’s Gastown location will be able to enjoy classic birria dishes alongside new never-before-tasted birria-style creations.

The menu has everything from croquettes to Tacofino’s classic tots.

 

Here is a sneak peek of what patrons can expect:

  • Goat Birria
  • Lamb Birria Croquettes
  • Top Rope Beef Quessabirria Taquitos
  • 12″ Lamb Birria Quesadilla
  • Return of the Tot (Tacofino classic tots supreme)

Be sure to check this out while you can; it’s here for a good time, not a long time!

Tacofino x Top Rope Birria

When: December 6 and 7, 2021
Where: Tacofino Gastown – 15 W Cordova Street, Vancouver

