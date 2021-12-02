Tacofino and Top Rope Birria collab for a delicious two-day event
Dec 2 2021, 8:33 pm
An exciting collaboration has been brewing in Vancouver between two of the city’s top spots for delicious tacos.
Tacofino and Top Rope Birria are launching an exclusive two-day menu next week to kick start the season of indulgence.
On December 6 and 7, dine-in guests at Tacofino’s Gastown location will be able to enjoy classic birria dishes alongside new never-before-tasted birria-style creations.
The menu has everything from croquettes to Tacofino’s classic tots.
Here is a sneak peek of what patrons can expect:
- Goat Birria
- Lamb Birria Croquettes
- Top Rope Beef Quessabirria Taquitos
- 12″ Lamb Birria Quesadilla
- Return of the Tot (Tacofino classic tots supreme)
Be sure to check this out while you can; it’s here for a good time, not a long time!
Tacofino x Top Rope Birria
When: December 6 and 7, 2021
Where: Tacofino Gastown – 15 W Cordova Street, Vancouver