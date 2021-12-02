An exciting collaboration has been brewing in Vancouver between two of the city’s top spots for delicious tacos.

Tacofino and Top Rope Birria are launching an exclusive two-day menu next week to kick start the season of indulgence.

On December 6 and 7, dine-in guests at Tacofino’s Gastown location will be able to enjoy classic birria dishes alongside new never-before-tasted birria-style creations.

The menu has everything from croquettes to Tacofino’s classic tots.

Here is a sneak peek of what patrons can expect:

Goat Birria

Lamb Birria Croquettes

Top Rope Beef Quessabirria Taquitos

12″ Lamb Birria Quesadilla

Return of the Tot (Tacofino classic tots supreme)

Be sure to check this out while you can; it’s here for a good time, not a long time!

Tacofino x Top Rope Birria

When: December 6 and 7, 2021

Where: Tacofino Gastown – 15 W Cordova Street, Vancouver