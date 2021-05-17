If you haven’t tried Vancouver’s Top Rope Birria yet, you’re not living your best life.

The quesabirria taco purveyor has been serving up its signature beef tacos with consommé out of its Green Coast Coffee food trailer since late 2020.

Top Rope has set up its rotating shop at spots like Main Street Brewing, Strange Fellows Brewing, and The Keefer Yard previously, but now, the much-loved maker has plans for something awesome at a different location in town.

The concept will be popping up in Gastown for “Top Rope Birria’s Taco Party,” aka a 50-seat, licensed margarita and quesabirria taco pop-up bar.

This event will take place on the patio behind The Birds & The Beets (54 Alexander Street) every Tuesday evening from 5 to 9/10 pm starting June 1.

“Matt from Hunnybee/The Birds & The Beets and I share a love for fun drinks and delicious food, and we got to talking,” says Kevin McKenzie, owner of Top Rope.

“We want to provide a low-key, fun spot for Vancouverites to enjoy well-crafted blended margaritas, chilled cans of beer, and the best tacos in the city.”

Folks can expect a curated list of blended margaritas, slushie mixed drinks (think frozen horchata spiked with rum), and beer to sip on alongside a menu of beef and veggie quesabirria tacos, cheese skirts, freshly fried chips with house salsa, street nachos, pickled veggies, and more.

When it comes to sweet stuff, the newly launched Butterboom Bakery will be dishing up churro-crullers, which will come filled with Horchata cream, spiced milk chocolate, and tequila-lime curd.

Top Rope Birria’s Taco Party will also offer takeout options for all food and beverages, so if you can’t stick around you can still grab the goods to-go.

Be sure to mark your calendar and check this out, it sounds like the perfect summer situation for foodies.

Top Rope Birria’s Taco Party

When: Tuesdays from 5 to 9/10 pm starting June 1

Where: Behind The Birds & The Beets — 54 Alexander Street, Vancouver