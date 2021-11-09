Mott 32 Vancouver, known for its elevated Chinese fare and luxurious dining room, hasn’t been open to the public since August 2020.

Now, over a year later, the concept is almost ready to reopen its doors again.

Despite the lengthy pause in operations, Mott 32 will resume dinner service this month with most of the same top-notch team it temporarily closed with last year.

The popular eatery tells Dished Vancouver it’s excited to welcome guests back to enjoy the brand’s signature food, excellent drink program, and impeccable service.

Mott 32 Vancouver first opened in early 2017, and it brought some serious buzz with it.

With sister restaurants in Hong Kong, Bangkok, and Las Vegas, Mott 32’s Vancouver location carved out a place of its own in the local dining scene, winning several local awards for its polished, modern Chinese cuisine.

We’ll keep you posted on the official opening date for Mott 32 Vancouver once it’s released. Stay tuned!

Mott 32 Vancouver

Address: 1161 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-979-8886

