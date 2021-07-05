In case you missed it, Yaletown is down a seafood restaurant. WildTale quietly closed its doors earlier this year.

The 1079 Mainland Street eatery was known for serving up fresh, West Coast seafood in a sleek and relaxed room.

WildTale was the sister concept of The Flying Pig restaurants. The seafood spot’s Olympic Village location was transformed and rebranded into Mexican spot Ophelia last summer.

Owners thanked customers for supporting WildTale Yaletown over the years and cited the reason for closure as “pressures brought on by COVID-19.”

We’ll keep you posted on what’s taking over this space soon.