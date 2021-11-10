There’s really nothing better than a quality bowl of pasta to make all your troubles float away.

Whether you’re aiming for a red, white, or no sauce variety of this amazing Italian export, Vancouver is in no shortage of great places to grab a bowl of noodles worth writing home about.

Everyone’s got their favourite neighbourhood spot, but truly, you could head to any one of these establishments at any given time and enjoy a bowl (or two) and leave on cloud nine with a full belly.

Caffé La Tana

Caffé La Tana is where you can find a slice of Italy in Vancouver. Not only do they specialize in house-made, fresh pasta, but they also sell grocery staples, wines, and various other Italian imports. Benissimo!

Address: 635 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-5462

Facebook | Instagram

Oca Pastificio

Long-time friends Greg and Antoine worked in the food industry for years before bringing their passion to life through Oca Pastificio. They love everything pasta, wine, and food, and their delicious and unique cuisine is a testament to that. Please keep in mind that Oca Pastificio does not take reservations or have a phone number.

Address: 1260 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Instagram

Giovane Bacaro

This new Venetian-inspired wine bar is open on the lobby level at the Fairmont Pacific Rim, where it offers small plates and libations inspired by Northern Italy.

Address: Fairmont Pacific Rim – 1049 W Cordova Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Tavola

Tavola is a neighbourhood Italian restaurant that emphasizes excellent tasting food made with simple ingredients. Their mouth-watering menu includes everything from fresh pasta tossed in light olive oil to pasta dripping with a simmered sauce.

Address: 1829 Robson Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-606-4680

Facebook | Instagram

Tutto

Tutto offers Italian dishes made with fresh, local ingredients, including offerings that “pay homage to each of Italy’s provinces.” Patrons can also look forward to an extensive wine selection featuring bottles from Italy, BC, and beyond.

Address: 901 Homer Street, Vancouver

Facebook | Instagram

Mangia

This neighbourhood gem is located in the heart of Mount Pleasant and offers up a cozy, casual, and comforting dining experience. In 2020, Mangia was awarded the Ospitalità Italiana, which is a quality endorsement issued by the Italian government to Italian restaurants all over the world.

Address: 2211 Manitoba Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-620-5445

Facebook | Instagram

Kissa Tanto

Kissa Tanto offers up Italian-Japanese cuisine right in the city’s iconic Chinatown. The restaurant emulates 1960’s Tokyo cafe vibes, making this spot a must-try for a unique and well worthy dining experience.

Address: 263 E Pender Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-379-8078

Facebook | Instagram

Italian Kitchen

Italian Kitchen mends old-world charm with a new world vibe to create delectable regional dishes that will take your tastebuds on a trip back to Italy! They specialize in using fresh, simple ingredients to create their daily handmade pasta and believe that there is no better way to cement a friendship or conclude a day by having great food, wine and service.

Address: 860 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-687-2858

Facebook | Instagram

Osteria Savio Volpe

News of the fresh handmade pasta made daily from this spot has probably reached your ears. With the rotating selection of Tagliatelle, Francobolli, and Linguine, to name a few, we can safely say that’s a huge draw for diners to return. ‘Today’s Menu” at Savio is just that. The ever-changing lineup gives the adventurous diner something to satiate their cravings and then something different for the next visit.

Address: 165 Kingsway Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-0072

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

CinCin Ristorante

This Italian restaurant is known for its drool-worthy pasta and wood-fired eats. Just climb the fairytale staircase and take a seat because going to CinCin is always a dreamy foodie experience.

Address: 1154 Robson Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-688-7338

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Ask for Luigi

Located in a building on the corner of Alexander and Gore streets, Ask For Luigi offers a fabulously Italian-focused lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch menu with an array of tantalizing dishes, but mostly, tantalizing pasta.

Address: 305 Alexander Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-2544

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Fiore

This spot for hand-crafted Italian eats is a fantastic place to head in a pair or for a group celebration. Pizza, pasta, wine, and beer – that’s all you need to be content, and this South Granville gem has it all. This spot has a sister restaurant which is also a nice place for a plate of pasta, Fiore Famiglia, located at 2603 West 16th Avenue.

Address: 1485 W 12 Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-558-1485

Instagram

Giardino Restaurant

This Tuscan-inspired restaurant is a definite crowd-pleaser when it comes to quality grub, especially in the pasta department. In the summer, be sure to stop by and take a seat on Giardino’s epic Florentine-styled courtyard patio.

Address: 1328 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-669-2422

Facebook | Instagram

Di Beppe

The restaurant is serving up stellar Italian eats in a casual setting in buzzing Gastown. The subdivided space also holds a small coffee shop called Caffe Di Beppe. The cafe has a different address (2 West Cordova Street), and it’s all about the espresso, baked goods, and hot sandwiches – quick eats to keep you on the go.

Address: 8 W Cordova Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-559-1122

Facebook | Instagram

Pizzeria Barbarella

Talk about a neighbourhood gem. Nestled into a suburban street of East Vancouver, just off Commercial Drive, this spot is a must-try for pizza and pasta if that’s what you’re after. Be sure to arrive before your hanger hits because there will be a line, but we assure you the wait will be worth it.

Address: 1190 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-336-1803

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

BiBo

This Italian restaurant and pizzeria offers delicious eats from both its Vancouver and Richmond locations. With a huge menu of pasta and handmade pizzas, there’s no doubt you’ll leave this spot’s locations satisfied.

Address: 1835 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-568-6177

Address: 1067c Templeton Station Road, Richmond

Phone: 604-279-8889

Facebook | Instagram

Cioppino's

Cioppino’s offers classic Mediterranean cooking (and amazing pasta) in the heart of Yaletown. With Chef-Owner Giuseppe “Pino” Posteraro at the helm of the kitchen, diners are always in good hands here.

Address: 1133 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-688-7466

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Autostrada Osteria

Patrons can expect pasta, starters, and bigger protein share plates seven days a week for dinner service from this no-fuss alla famiglia spot, which happens to have two locations on Main Street and West Pender Street.

Address: 4811 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-6820

Address: 350 W Pender Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-9694

Address: 1481 Continental Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-258-9988

Instagram

Nook Restaurant

Nook is one of our favourite places to head for pasta and pizza. Once you bite into the offerings here, you’ll understand why there’s typically a line for tables around mealtime. The atmosphere is cozy but lively, a great place to start a night out or head for a later bite.

Address: 1525 Yew Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-734-0099

Address: 781 Denman Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-568-4554

Address: 195 W 2 Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-6248

Address: 150 Victory Ship Way #160, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-340-4071

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Sopra Sotto Pizzeria

Patrons who head to one of Sopra Sotto’s two locations can expect fresh Italian eats like pasta, salads, and pizza made with local ingredients. The latter is baked in a traditional forno a legna (wood-fired brick oven).

Address: 1510 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-251-7586

Address: 4022 Hastings Avenue, Burnaby

Phone: 604-423-3310

Facebook | Instagram

Pepino's

Located at 631 Commercial Drive, this eatery took the place of one of Vancouver’s oldest restaurants, Nick’s Spaghetti House, after it closed after 62 years of operation. This classic spaghetti house features traditional Italian dishes like spaghetti and meatballs, veal parm, Caesar salad, shrimp scampi, and piccata, along with baskets of white bread.

Address: 631 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-254-5633

Instagram

Robba da Matti

Now with two locations in downtown Vancouver, Robba da Matti offers authentic Italian eats for lunch and dinner in a beautiful room. Fresh pasta and good wine is the name of the game at these spots.

Address: 1127 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-558-1174

Address: 1906 Haro Street, Vancouver

Facebook | Instagram

Marcello Ristorante & Pizzeria

This Commercial Drive spot offers fresh Italian cuisine, and that includes a pretty incredible selection of pasta. This menu here has everything from gnocchi, seafood pasta, and tons of fresh homemade pasta prepared in the Italian tradition too.

Address: 1404 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-215-7760

Instagram

La Terrazza

Italian fine dining in the heart of Vancouver. La Terrazza has been serving patrons since 1998; that’s 20 years and counting, so you know the offerings, wine, service, and most importantly, the pasta have got to be impeccable.

Address: 1088 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-899-4449

Facebook | Instagram

Lupo Restaurant

This cozy, romantic modern Italian restaurant is the perfect place to head for a quality bite in the heart of Yaletown. Enjoy the fireplace, good vibes, and amazing pasta.

Address: 869 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-569-2535

Instagram

Cibo Trattoria

Rustic and authentic, Cibo Trattoria offers a delicious array of Italian food for patrons in the downtown Vancouver area. It’s a nice place to head for a glass of wine and a hearty helping of pasta.

Address: 900 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-602-9570

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

With files from Hanna McLean and Manisha Singh