If you’re looking for some drool-worthy delights, look no further than Honey Salt Vancouver. The Parq Vancouver restaurant has just launched a seasonally inspired selection of new menu items that are definitely worth checking out.

The farm-to-table focused spot’s kitchen is now led by Executive Chef Johann Caner, who has created a number of dishes that make Honey Salt worth revisiting if it’s been a while since you last dined here.

Caner, who was formerly at West Vancouver’s Feast The Neighbourhood Table, has introduced new locally sourced bites to Honey Salt’s lunch and dinner menus for fall and winter.

Selections like the Tofino Fry made from calamari, shrimp, sweet peppers, and spicy Japanese mayonnaise, and the Chinook Salmon “Chowder,” with fresh mussels, smoked bacon, and potatoes, are packed with a bounty of BC-sourced ingredients.

In addition to staple favourites like the Honey Salt Market (local produce with dips) and the show-stopping Society Chocolate & Banana Cake, there are some fresh highlights you need to try.

Kim’s Arugula & Artichoke Salad, made with prosciutto, sundried tomato, manchego, hazelnuts, and lemon vinaigrette, is a total delight.

We’re also big fans of the flatbreads. Both a Burrata & Heirloom Tomato and a vegetarian Heirloom Grain Tabouli variety are up for order alongside handhelds like the Dungeness Crab Rolls served with celery salad and salt & vinegar chips.

To finish your visit on a sweet note, we’d recommend opting for the new Coconut Lime Cheesecake, made with fresh pineapple, vanilla chutney, and a toasted coconut crust.

Honey Salt Vancouver is open daily. Be sure to check out its hours and plan your next visit.

Honey Salt Vancouver

Address: 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver (located on the 1st floor of the Parq Vancouver)

Phone: 778-370-8200

Facebook | Instagram