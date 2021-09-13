Maison Kitsuné is coming to Vancouver, and so is the French-Japanese music and fashion label’s popular food and beverage concept: Café Kitsuné.

The two concepts will be opening in Gastown at 159 and 157 Water Street, respectively, and will operate right beside Kit & Ace.

According to Café Kitsuné’s website, the cafe and wine bar aims to “create and operate a space that marries the simplistic beauty of the small and intimate coffee bars with the style and cool of everything that Café Kitsuné undertakes.”

There are currently Café Kitsuné locations in Shanghai, Beijing, London, Paris, Jakarta, Bangkok, and New York, to name a few.

The Vancouver locations will be the company’s first in Canada.

A representative for Café Kitsuné told Dished Vancouver there is currently no additional info to share. We’ll keep you posted as more details are released.