New Vancouver restaurants? Those are our three favourite words.

We’ve gone and collected a list of all the new Vancouver restaurants you should look into trying this month.

There is always a lot of chowing down for us to do in our city, and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.

Here are 56 new and newly reopened Vancouver restaurants for you to try right now or in the near future.

New Vancouver restaurants

Want to take a trip to Greece without leaving the city? Step inside Vancouver’s brand new spot for Mediterranean eats, Loula’s Taverna & Bar. The new restaurant is a wonderful addition to The Drive. You can’t miss the eye-catching blue exterior and red door when passing by on the street.

Address: 1608 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

One of Vancouver’s favourite sweet spots is gearing up to open its brand new location: Soft Peaks Richmond officially launches this weekend. The purveyor of picture-perfect treats first opened in Gastown back in 2014. Folks have loved its Avalon milk soft serve ice cream and premium toppings like local, organic honeycomb and all-natural compotes and purées ever since.

Address: McArthurGlen Designer Outlet — 1000-7899 Templeton Station Road, Richmond (in the Food Folk Eatery)

Super Veloce is your new must-try spot for coffee in downtown Vancouver. The concept quietly opened this week in the lobby of Vancouver’s Shaw Tower at 1067 West Cordova Street. Described as a health-conscious counter-service destination, this bar serves up smoothies, salads, and protein-rich snacks like bottled protein smoothies and protein-based donuts called “Pronuts” alongside espresso beverages.

Address: Shaw Tower — 1067 West Cordova Street, Vancouver

If there was one thing we all needed in our lives, it’s definitely a new pasta boutique — enter La Bottega Di Mangia. This new destination for Italian fine food and specialty groceries is officially open in the heart of Yaletown.

Address: 1155 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

This brand offers six different varieties of tempura rice bowls, including Seafood, Veggie (also the option to make this vegan), and Sashimi, to name a few. All bowls come with miso soup and pickled ginger, and the patron can choose between Japanese premium white rice or wholegrain.

Address: 106-1901 Rosser Avenue, Burnaby

The new outpost at Robson and Thurlow is the second for the concept. The first opened at 6418 Main Street in May 2020. Dank Mart quickly became a premier destination to get limited-edition, hard-to-find, and never-before-seen eats and beverages.

Address: 805 Thurlow Street, Vancouver

A new dessert destination specializing in wheel cakes just opened in Metro Vancouver. The JoDeen Cafe has officially launched in Burnaby. Located at 6969 Gilley Avenue, the fresh Burnaby sweet spot softly opened early this month, and locals have been loving it ever since.

Address: 6969 Gilley Avenue, Burnaby

This fresh concept is now open, and it’s serving up handmade brioche donuts and buttermilk fried chicken on the North Shore. Cream Pony is located at 111 1st Street E Unit B2 in North Vancouver’s Lower Lonsdale. Patrons are asked to enter via Lolo Lane.

Address: 111 1st Street E Unit B2, North Vancouver (entrance on Lolo Lane)

There’s never a bad time to roll up to a local food truck and enjoy some delicious grub, but something about the summer months gets us in the mood for eats-on-wheels. A new concept has just launched in Vancouver, and it’s called Bang Tastee’s Food Truck.

Address: 689 Thurlow Street (Thurlow & W Georgia)

Vancouverites aren’t strangers to the concept of sipping and savouring out of plain sight, and the newest addition to our city’s under-the-radar dining scene might just take the cake when it comes to a top-notch atmosphere. Laowai, a new hidden cocktail and dim sum parlour is now open in Chinatown.

Address: BLND TGER #whereIsLaowai, Ask for the #7

A plant-based hot dog eatery is now open in Vancouver. Good Dogs has officially launched at 1331 Robson Street. The fresh restaurant has seating for approximately 20-24 guests and offers casual eats like gourmet, plant-based hot dogs, salads, bowls, appetizers, desserts, and even cocktails.

Address: 1331 Robson Street, Vancouver

Lucky’s Exotic Bodega has officially opened its second location in Vancouver. The destination for rare snacks and drinks and trendy streetwear is open at 1361 East 41st Avenue, right next to much-loved foodie favourite Duffin’s Donuts.

Address: 1361 East 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Vancouver’s newest spot for a cup of Joe and a bite is officially open; Ruka Coffee. The fresh spot for eats and coffee is operating at 2406 East Broadway and is now open seven days a week. Ruka offers sandwiches and paninis made with freshly-baked focaccia and desserts like macarons and strawberry cream cake, to name just a few.

Address: 2409 E Broadway, Vancouver

Metro Vancouver just got a brand new brewery: Boardwalk Brewing is now open in Port Coquitlam. The 575 Seaborne Avenue Unit 2155 spot can be found in Fremont Village. In addition to some quality craft brews, Boardwalk Brewing offers food like Southern California tacos, ceviche, and fresh bowls, to name a few.

Address: 575 Seaborne Avenue Unit 2155, Port Coquitlam, BC V3E 3G7

Phone: 236-471-0724

Granville Island’s highly anticipated new dining destination has arrived: Alimentaria Mexicana. The new concept is brought to us by Mexican-Canadian Chef and Entrepreneur Ernesto Gomez (Chancho Tortilleria, Nuba, Fayuca). It’s now softly open in the former Edible Canada space at 1596 Johnston Street in Vancouver.

Address: 1596 Johnston Street (Granville Island), Vancouver

A new brunch spot with a spacious beer garden just launched in Metro Vancouver: Bruncheria Day & Night is now open in New West. This new concept is the sister restaurant to Bruncheria Cafe (656 Columbia Street, New West), which opened three years ago. Now, the owners have officially unveiled the “Day & Night” location at 502 E Columbia Street.

Address: 502 E Columbia Street, New Westminster

BLND TGER is now open at 251 East Georgia Street in Vancouver. Leading the culinary program at this concept is Chef Phong Vo, who’s curated a menu of six delectable kinds of dumplings for order. The interior of the 200 square foot space was inspired by stands found in the alleys of Shanghai.

Address: 251 East Georgia Street, Vancouver

New Vancouver restaurants opening soon

It has been over two years since we first announced Shameless Buns was hitting the streets in its vibrant Jeepney, and now the much-loved purveyor is almost ready to open its restaurant. A brick-and-mortar is in the works for the Filipino street food maker. It’s set to open soon at 5772 Fraser Street in Vancouver.

Address: 5772 Fraser Street, Vancouver



Linh Café's new location is coming in hot, foodies! The French-Vietnamese restaurant confirmed back in January that it would be opening at 1428 Granville Street at Vancouver House. The eatery currently operates an original outpost in Kitsilano at 2836 W 4th Avenue. It dishes up an array of Vietnamese noodle soups, French delicacies, and signature shareables such as spicy baguettes sticks, escargot, and salad rolls. Address: 1428 Granville Street, Vancouver

WaffleLand Café is set to open in the former location of Ampersand Bistro & Bar. The new eatery has taken over its 32 Water Street space in Gastown and plans to open this summer in late August or early September, the team tells Dished Vancouver. Address: 32 Water Street, Vancouver

A new spot for quality ‘za is planning on opening in Vancouver soon. Pizza Rubato Napoletana is gearing up to launch at 561 W Broadway. Named after an Italian musical term that means “rhythmic freedom,” the new pizza joint will be a destination where folks can find over 25 different varieties of authentic Neapolitan pies once it opens.

Address: 561 W Broadway, Vancouver

When one chain closes, it looks like another one opens. Fatburger Canada has some big news for Vancouverites. The brand is officially opening a new flagship location downtown in the Granville Entertainment District, to be more specific.

Address: 734 Granville Street, Vancouver

The talented folks behind Surrey’s celebrated eatery Afghan Kitchen have revealed they have a new concept in the works. Zarak is slated to open in Vancouver later this fall, Dished Vancouver is told. The new restaurant will be launching at 2102 Main Street in October 2021, tentatively.

Address: 2102 Main Street, Vancouver

Vancouver's Hotel Le Soleil is getting a new concept this summer, a French bistro called Alouette. A representative from the new Hornby Street eatery told Dished Vancouver patrons can expect a French-meets-West Coast food program complete with comfort foods, French classics, oysters, and fresh salads and mains. Address: 567 Hornby Street, Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saola (@lovesaola)

A new modern Asian restaurant called “Saola” is set to open in Vancouver. Slated to open at 2415 Main Street in early 2021, the folks behind this project include Do Chay’s Patrick Do, seasoned hospitality veteran Kevin Lin, and actor-producer and actor-writer Osric Chau and Nicholas Carey, respectively.

Address: 2415 Main Street, Vancouver

Instagram