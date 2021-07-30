Open and opening soon: 56 new Vancouver restaurants to try
New Vancouver restaurants? Those are our three favourite words.
We’ve gone and collected a list of all the new Vancouver restaurants you should look into trying this month.
There is always a lot of chowing down for us to do in our city, and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.
Here are 56 new and newly reopened Vancouver restaurants for you to try right now or in the near future.
New Vancouver restaurants
Loula’s Taverna & Bar
Want to take a trip to Greece without leaving the city? Step inside Vancouver’s brand new spot for Mediterranean eats, Loula’s Taverna & Bar. The new restaurant is a wonderful addition to The Drive. You can’t miss the eye-catching blue exterior and red door when passing by on the street.
Address: 1608 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Soft Peaks — Richmond
One of Vancouver’s favourite sweet spots is gearing up to open its brand new location: Soft Peaks Richmond officially launches this weekend. The purveyor of picture-perfect treats first opened in Gastown back in 2014. Folks have loved its Avalon milk soft serve ice cream and premium toppings like local, organic honeycomb and all-natural compotes and purées ever since.
Address: McArthurGlen Designer Outlet — 1000-7899 Templeton Station Road, Richmond (in the Food Folk Eatery)
Super Veloce
Super Veloce is your new must-try spot for coffee in downtown Vancouver. The concept quietly opened this week in the lobby of Vancouver’s Shaw Tower at 1067 West Cordova Street. Described as a health-conscious counter-service destination, this bar serves up smoothies, salads, and protein-rich snacks like bottled protein smoothies and protein-based donuts called “Pronuts” alongside espresso beverages.
Address: Shaw Tower — 1067 West Cordova Street, Vancouver
La Bottega Di Mangia
If there was one thing we all needed in our lives, it’s definitely a new pasta boutique — enter La Bottega Di Mangia. This new destination for Italian fine food and specialty groceries is officially open in the heart of Yaletown.
Address: 1155 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Tendon Kohaku — Brentwood
This brand offers six different varieties of tempura rice bowls, including Seafood, Veggie (also the option to make this vegan), and Sashimi, to name a few. All bowls come with miso soup and pickled ginger, and the patron can choose between Japanese premium white rice or wholegrain.
Address: 106-1901 Rosser Avenue, Burnaby
Dank Mart — Thurlow Street
The new outpost at Robson and Thurlow is the second for the concept. The first opened at 6418 Main Street in May 2020. Dank Mart quickly became a premier destination to get limited-edition, hard-to-find, and never-before-seen eats and beverages.
Address: 805 Thurlow Street, Vancouver
JoDeen Cafe
A new dessert destination specializing in wheel cakes just opened in Metro Vancouver. The JoDeen Cafe has officially launched in Burnaby. Located at 6969 Gilley Avenue, the fresh Burnaby sweet spot softly opened early this month, and locals have been loving it ever since.
Address: 6969 Gilley Avenue, Burnaby
Cream Pony
This fresh concept is now open, and it’s serving up handmade brioche donuts and buttermilk fried chicken on the North Shore. Cream Pony is located at 111 1st Street E Unit B2 in North Vancouver’s Lower Lonsdale. Patrons are asked to enter via Lolo Lane.
Address: 111 1st Street E Unit B2, North Vancouver (entrance on Lolo Lane)
Bang Tastee’s Food Truck
There’s never a bad time to roll up to a local food truck and enjoy some delicious grub, but something about the summer months gets us in the mood for eats-on-wheels. A new concept has just launched in Vancouver, and it’s called Bang Tastee’s Food Truck.
Address: 689 Thurlow Street (Thurlow & W Georgia)
Laowai
Vancouverites aren’t strangers to the concept of sipping and savouring out of plain sight, and the newest addition to our city’s under-the-radar dining scene might just take the cake when it comes to a top-notch atmosphere. Laowai, a new hidden cocktail and dim sum parlour is now open in Chinatown.
Address: BLND TGER #whereIsLaowai, Ask for the #7
Good Dogs Plant Foods
A plant-based hot dog eatery is now open in Vancouver. Good Dogs has officially launched at 1331 Robson Street. The fresh restaurant has seating for approximately 20-24 guests and offers casual eats like gourmet, plant-based hot dogs, salads, bowls, appetizers, desserts, and even cocktails.
Address: 1331 Robson Street, Vancouver
Luckys Exotic Bodega — 41st Avenue
Lucky’s Exotic Bodega has officially opened its second location in Vancouver. The destination for rare snacks and drinks and trendy streetwear is open at 1361 East 41st Avenue, right next to much-loved foodie favourite Duffin’s Donuts.
Address: 1361 East 41st Avenue, Vancouver
Ruka Coffee
Vancouver’s newest spot for a cup of Joe and a bite is officially open; Ruka Coffee. The fresh spot for eats and coffee is operating at 2406 East Broadway and is now open seven days a week. Ruka offers sandwiches and paninis made with freshly-baked focaccia and desserts like macarons and strawberry cream cake, to name just a few.
Address: 2409 E Broadway, Vancouver
Boardwalk Brewery
Metro Vancouver just got a brand new brewery: Boardwalk Brewing is now open in Port Coquitlam. The 575 Seaborne Avenue Unit 2155 spot can be found in Fremont Village. In addition to some quality craft brews, Boardwalk Brewing offers food like Southern California tacos, ceviche, and fresh bowls, to name a few.
Address: 575 Seaborne Avenue Unit 2155, Port Coquitlam, BC V3E 3G7
Phone: 236-471-0724
Alimentaria Mexicana
Granville Island’s highly anticipated new dining destination has arrived: Alimentaria Mexicana. The new concept is brought to us by Mexican-Canadian Chef and Entrepreneur Ernesto Gomez (Chancho Tortilleria, Nuba, Fayuca). It’s now softly open in the former Edible Canada space at 1596 Johnston Street in Vancouver.
Address: 1596 Johnston Street (Granville Island), Vancouver
Bruncheria Day & Night
A new brunch spot with a spacious beer garden just launched in Metro Vancouver: Bruncheria Day & Night is now open in New West. This new concept is the sister restaurant to Bruncheria Cafe (656 Columbia Street, New West), which opened three years ago. Now, the owners have officially unveiled the “Day & Night” location at 502 E Columbia Street.
Address: 502 E Columbia Street, New Westminster
BLND TGER Dumplings
BLND TGER is now open at 251 East Georgia Street in Vancouver. Leading the culinary program at this concept is Chef Phong Vo, who’s curated a menu of six delectable kinds of dumplings for order. The interior of the 200 square foot space was inspired by stands found in the alleys of Shanghai.
Address: 251 East Georgia Street, Vancouver
New Vancouver restaurants opening soon
Shameless Buns
It has been over two years since we first announced Shameless Buns was hitting the streets in its vibrant Jeepney, and now the much-loved purveyor is almost ready to open its restaurant. A brick-and-mortar is in the works for the Filipino street food maker. It’s set to open soon at 5772 Fraser Street in Vancouver.
Address: 5772 Fraser Street, Vancouver
Linh Café Vancouver House
Linh Café’s new location is coming in hot, foodies! The French-Vietnamese restaurant confirmed back in January that it would be opening at 1428 Granville Street at Vancouver House. The eatery currently operates an original outpost in Kitsilano at 2836 W 4th Avenue. It dishes up an array of Vietnamese noodle soups, French delicacies, and signature shareables such as spicy baguettes sticks, escargot, and salad rolls.
Address: 1428 Granville Street, Vancouver
WaffleLand Café
Out with the designer dim sum, and in with the sweet treats. WaffleLand Café is set to open in the former location of Ampersand Bistro & Bar. The new eatery has taken over its 32 Water Street space in Gastown and plans to open this summer in late August or early September, the team tells Dished Vancouver.
Address: 32 Water Street, Vancouver
Pizza Rubato Napoletana
A new spot for quality ‘za is planning on opening in Vancouver soon. Pizza Rubato Napoletana is gearing up to launch at 561 W Broadway. Named after an Italian musical term that means “rhythmic freedom,” the new pizza joint will be a destination where folks can find over 25 different varieties of authentic Neapolitan pies once it opens.
Address: 561 W Broadway, Vancouver
Fatburger Canada Flagship
When one chain closes, it looks like another one opens. Fatburger Canada has some big news for Vancouverites. The brand is officially opening a new flagship location downtown in the Granville Entertainment District, to be more specific.
Address: 734 Granville Street, Vancouver
Zarak
The talented folks behind Surrey’s celebrated eatery Afghan Kitchen have revealed they have a new concept in the works. Zarak is slated to open in Vancouver later this fall, Dished Vancouver is told. The new restaurant will be launching at 2102 Main Street in October 2021, tentatively.
Address: 2102 Main Street, Vancouver
BARA Caribbean Cuisine
A new Caribbean food purveyor is aiming to bring a unique taste of the islands to Vancouver. BARA Caribbean Cuisine is officially set to launch this summer.
Mary Brown’s — Port Moody
By now, you likely know that popular Canadian fried chicken chain Mary Brown’s is officially landing in Vancouver later this year, but we’ve received word that another fresh outpost is in the works as well. Mary Brown’s confirmed to Dished Vancouver that it would be opening a location at Suter Brook Village in Port Moody.
Address: Units 138 & 146 Brew Street, Port Moody
Chubbs
A new spot for “game-changing” comfort eats, Chubbs, is slated to open in Metro Vancouver soon. The brand new concept is opening in Surrey at The Shops at Morgan Crossing, Unit F118 – 15775 Croydon Drive.
Address: The Shops at Morgan Crossing, Unit F118 – 15775 Croydon Drive, Surrey
Popeyes Chicken — Richmond, Abbotsford, Victoria
Popeyes Chicken’s aggressive BC expansion has no plans of slowing down; the team tells Dished Vancouver. The American chain has seriously exploded on the west coast over the last few years, opening nearly 10 locations across Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.
The Source Bulk Foods — Kitsilano
Popular Australian retailer, The Source Bulk Foods, is opening its second North American location in Vancouver, Dished Vancouver has learned. While the zero-waste brand was founded Down Under, it currently operates 64 bulk food stores around the globe in the UK, New Zealand, Ireland, and Singapore.
Address: 2699 West Broadway, Vancouver
Haidilao Hot Pot — The Amazing Brentwood
Haidilao Hot Pot is officially opening a new location in Metro Vancouver — this time in Burnaby. The global hot pot chain will be opening in Burnaby’s The Amazing Brentwood on the mall’s second level.
The Farmhouse
Mount Pleasant is getting more delicious this summer, as the neighbourhood will be home to Vancouver’s new farm-to-table Italian restaurant called The Farmhouse. The Farmhouse will be opening at 352 East 10th Avenue, which is just a stone’s throw from Kingsgate Mall. The eatery will feature an open kitchen and seats for 60, including four spots at a short serve bar.
Address: 352 East 10th Avenue, Vancouver
Pablo Cheese Tart
More exciting food news for folks living in BC, it appears the province will be the next to get several locations of the uber-popular Japanese chain Pablo Cheese Tart, the company tells Dished Vancouver. The Osaka-based brand is known for its “revolutionary cheese tarts” and cheesecakes in various flavours and sizes. It’s set to open not one but three locations in Vancouver, Burnaby, and Richmond. The exact addresses are TBD.
Collective Goods
A new neighbourhood bistro and grocer called Collective Goods is planning to open in Vancouver this summer. The concept’s executive chef, Sean Reeve (The Mackenzie Room, Say Mercy), is heading up the food program at the new destination. It will be opening at 3532 Commercial Street.
Address: 3532 Commercial Street, Vancouver
Delara
We finally know what’s going into the space that Burgoo Kitsilano left behind when it closed last winter. Delara Restaurant is slated to open soon at the 2272 West 4th Avenue address. Bardia Ilbeiggi is behind this new concept, which will offer diners cuisine inspired by the cooking and hospitality of Iran, where he grew up, the chef tells Dished Vancouver.
Address: 2272 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Bamboo World Kitchen
Bamboo World Kitchen is gearing up to open its flagship location in Vancouver. The new 2690 Granville Street eatery will be opening in the former location of a Starbucks in South Granville.
Address: 2690 Granville Street, Vancouver
Charcuterie Vancouver
One of the city’s top makers for custom graze tables, boards, and charcuterie boxes is opening a brick-and-mortar shop. Charcuterie Vancouver announced a storefront is officially in the works, and it’s slated to open this summer. The purveyor revealed the shop would be located at 2766 West 4th Avenue in Kitsilano, which is just a hop, skip, and a jump from the beach (picnics to-go, anyone?).
Address: 2766 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Ignite Pizzeria — Yaletown
We’ve been waiting to see what would replace the Vancouver Starbucks that Ariana Grande made famous, and now a year-and-a-half after it shuttered, we finally know. The high-traffic 977 Mainland Street address will be Ignite Pizzeria’s newest branch, flagship location, and test kitchen. Ignite Pizzeria is a local maker that offers handcrafted, stone-fired pizza out of its Gastown and Main Street locations.
Address: 977 Mainland Street, Vancouver
Mister — Kitsilano
One of Vancouver’s favourite sweet spots is officially opening a new location, Dished Vancouver has learned. Mister Ice Cream Bar is gearing up to open its second Vancouver outpost in Kitsilano this summer. The popular liquid nitrogen churned ice cream parlour will be setting up shop at 1835 West 1st Avenue, the former location of a smoothie bar called Shift Shakes.
Address: 1835 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver
Mary Brown’s — Vancouver
Famous Canadian chicken chain Mary Brown’s is officially landing in Vancouver this summer. The national, quick-service eatery was founded in St. John’s, Newfoundland & Labrador in 1969 and has since grown to operate nearly 200 locations across the country. It’s known for offering up a menu of signature chicken made from whole, fresh, local Canada Grade A chicken alongside eats like taters and coleslaw.
Address: 6549 Main Street, Vancouver
Marutama Ra-men – Coquitlam
Marutama Ramen is opening yet another BC location, and this time, a new eatery is headed for Coquitlam. The must-try Tokyo ramen shop operates five restaurants in Vancouver and Metro Vancouver. This will be its sixth spot in the area.
Address: 1190 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam
Kin Kao
Authentic Thai eats purveyor Kin Kao has announced it will be opening a new Vancouver location. The concept will be setting up shop at 317 E Broadway (the former location of The Black Lodge) this summer, according to its social accounts.
Address: 317 E Broadway, Vancouver
Angus T – Park Royal
Vancouver’s croissant-centric bakery Angus T opened back in 2018, and now the much-loved purveyor is gearing up for a second location.
Address: Park Royal, West Vancouver
Juanita
Kitsilano, you’re in for a treat. The new all-day dining concept “Juanita” is gearing up to open, and pretty soon at that. Located at 1516 Yew Street, the eatery has taken over the space formerly occupied by shuttered jazz destination the Blue Martini Cafe, directly across the street from Nook and Local.
Address: 1516 Yew Street, Vancouver
La Ruota
It’s out with one pizza chain and in with another: La Ruota will be opening on Cambie Street where make-your-own spot Assembli used to operate.
Address: 2325 Cambie Street, Vancouver
Yogost
Yogurt and rice drink chain “Yogost” is officially opening a new location in Metro Vancouver. The brand will be opening a new outpost in Burnaby at 4560 Kingsway near Crystal Mall and Metropolis at Metrotown.
Address: 4560 Kingsway, Burnaby
Kozak Ukraïnian Bakery
A popular destination for Ukrainian food and artisan bread, Kozak Ukraïnian Bakery, is officially opening a new Vancouver location. The local staple will be opening its third outpost in Gastown at 1 West Cordova Street sometime this spring.
Address: 1 West Cordova Street
Luigi & Sons
Calling all steak lovers, the Toptable Group is gearing up to open a brand new quality provisions spot and butcher shop: Luigi & Sons. This new destination is brought to us by the team behind Elisa steakhouse, so you know it’s going to be good (and John Cena approved).
Address: Yaletown
iSETTA
This new counter-service destination will have indoor seating for about 42 people, as well as additional outdoor patio space for folks looking to enjoy everything from brunch eats to Italian-style paninis al fresco.
Address: 4360 Marine Drive, West Vancouver
Alouette
Vancouver’s Hotel Le Soleil is getting a new concept this summer, a French bistro called Alouette. A representative from the new Hornby Street eatery told Dished Vancouver patrons can expect a French-meets-West Coast food program complete with comfort foods, French classics, oysters, and fresh salads and mains.
Address: 567 Hornby Street, Vancouver
Saola
A new modern Asian restaurant called “Saola” is set to open in Vancouver. Slated to open at 2415 Main Street in early 2021, the folks behind this project include Do Chay’s Patrick Do, seasoned hospitality veteran Kevin Lin, and actor-producer and actor-writer Osric Chau and Nicholas Carey, respectively.
Address: 2415 Main Street, Vancouver
BBQ Chicken — Main Street
We don’t really need any more Korean Fried Chicken joints in Vancouver, but we certainly won’t say no to new additions. BBQ Chicken is opening a new location in town. The chain — which has been rapidly expanding across BC, Alberta, and Ontario — is slated to open its newest location in Vancouver at 4470 Main Street.
Address: 4470 Main Street, Vancouver
Menya Itto Vancouver
Popular Tokyo-born ramen shop Menya Itto is officially opening its first North American location in Vancouver. The brand’s first outpost on the continent will be opening at 1479 Robson Street, the former location of Ramen Koika.
Address: 1479 Robson Street, Vancouver
The Very Good Butchers
Victoria-based vegan food phenomenon The Very Good Butchers is officially opening a huge flagship location in Vancouver. On a call with Dished Vancouver, the company’s CEO, Mitchell Scott, shared details about the plans for a new 10,000-square-foot facility slated to open at the Nickel at 285 West 5th in Mount Pleasant.
Address: 285 West 5th, Vancouver
Katsuya – Vancouver
Katsuya is officially opening its first Vancouver location on Robson Street. The Toronto-based Japanese fusion tonkatsu chain opened a location in Coquitlam last fall, and now the brand is opening its second BC location at 1471 Robson Street.
Address: 1471 Robson Street, Vancouver
Honeybrew Bar
The sweet spot will take over the former location of Truffles Fine Foods at 785 Davie Street. Once it’s open, Honeybrew Bar aims to become a must-try destination for strudels, coffee, and cocktails for locals and visitors alike.
Address: 785 Davie Street, Vancouver
Jollibee — Granville Street
It was confirmed to Daily Hive that Jollibee’s first BC location is slated to take over 833 Granville Street, the former location of ShuRaku Sake Bar & Bistro, which closed in September 2018. Quite possibly the most highly anticipated “opening soon” eatery on this list of new Vancouver restaurants, we’ll be sure to keep you posted on this one.
Address: 833 Granville Street, Vancouver
Jollibee — Cambie & W Broadway
It hasn’t even opened a single BC location, but Jollibee has confirmed to Dished that yet another Vancouver outpost is in the works. Last year, Dished Vancouver was the first to reveal the famous Filipino fast-food chain was opening a Granville Street location in downtown Vancouver.
Address: Cambie & W Broadway