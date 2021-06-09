Popular Australian retailer, The Source Bulk Foods, is opening its second North American location in Vancouver, Dished Vancouver has learned.

While the zero-waste brand was founded Down Under, it currently operates 64 bulk food stores around the globe in the UK, New Zealand, Ireland, and Singapore.

Most recently, The Source expanded to Canada, opening its first North American location in Toronto earlier this week.

It now offers Torontonians over 400 products, including dried fruits, herbs and spices, cereals, pasta, rice, and more.

Patrons who shop here are asked to bring reusable containers and have them weighed and recorded empty before filling them, so pricing is accurate.

After that, folks can gather everything on their shopping list and return to the counter to purchase all the goods.

But Ontario isn’t the only province getting a taste of this Australian export. The Source told Dished Vancouver that its first BC location would be opening in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood.

The new outpost will be opening at 2699 West Broadway, the former location of a Cafe Crepe.

We’re told the tentative opening date is in late July. We’ll keep you posted as more details are released. Stay tuned.

The Source Bulk Foods — Kitsilano

Address: 2699 West Broadway, Vancouver

