Summertime brings a couple of different things with it…including an increased appetite for the best fried chicken in Vancouver.

Sunshine, beach days, and the arrival of a national food day (July 6) that allows us to do one thing and one thing only, celebrate the best fried chicken in our area — a top-notch activity.

Well, technically eating this crispy fried delicacy is our favourite activity, but unless you have a stomach of steel, you can’t eat it for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, so when the time comes to scratch that hunger itch, which joint do you head to?

We all have our favourites so, in the spirit of being all-inclusive and kind, we decided not to definitively rank them, as many of these spots have special tricks and offerings that make them must-visits individually.

But that being said, we can certainly layout the best of the best in one list which can serve as your ultimate guide to fried chicken in and around Vancouver, so we did just that.

Here’s where to get the best fried chicken in and around Vancouver.

While there have been some changes over at Juke since we last made this list, the delectable chicken you can order from them has definitely stayed the same. Whether you’re dining in at Chickadee, the new-ish Keefer Street cocktail concept, or looking to order for takeout or delivery, you can expect Juke’s signature gluten-free fried chicken, ribs, and sides to hit the spot.

Address: 182 Keefer Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-336-5853

Easily one of Vancouver’s most beloved local brands, DownLow has become a true staple in the comfort food scene. DownLow offers Nashville hot chicken in several different forms, including sammies, by the piece, and atop one of our favourite secret menu items ever: Fries On The DL.

Address: 905 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 778-866-5662

The Frying Pan’s brick and mortar definitely qualifies as a top spot for fried chicken. This concept offers patrons a mashup of Nashville and Korean-style hot chicken sandwiches, making it a top stop for folks in Gastown craving chicken with a kick. You can also find the OG Frying Pan food truck at 505 Burrard Street most days.

Address: 60 West Cordova Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-927-1477

Many Vancouverites have deemed L.A. Chicken as the best fried chicken place in Metro Vancouver, and we’d have to say it definitely tops our list. This spot’s spicy fried chicken is best paired with its signature fries and gravy — a true indulgent trifecta.

Address: 11780 Thorpe Road, Richmond

Phone: 604-278-4737

If seafood’s not your jam, the Crispy Free Run Chicken Sandwich from Popina will hit the spot with chicken lovers. This morsel is made with honey hot sauce and all the fixings, a side of Popina’s shoestring fries make the meal complete.

Address: Northwest side of the Granville Island Public Market, Vancouver

Duffin’s is way more than a doughnut shop, because you can also get spicy or regular fried chicken here too. This gem is not only family-owned, but in a pre-pandemic “normal,” it’s open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, so late-night chicken cravings and Duffin’s runs are a perfect pair.

Address: 1391 East 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-325-5544

It might not look like your typical fried chicken joint, but Their There has some serious crispy goodness behind its doors. This Kitsilano spot’s classic buttermilk fried chicken sandwich truly hits the spot, especially with a side of fries.

Address: 2042 West 4 Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-736-8828

Zabu Chicken serves authentic Korean style chicken, a lot of folks say it’s the best in the city. Its most popular dish is the Zabu soy original chicken, and as the Koreans say “Chimaek,” nothing is better than a plate of juicy fried chicken and some ice cold beers. Other than fried chicken, the restaurant also serves family-style Korean eats.

Address: 1635 Robson Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-602-0021

Another cheap and cheerful addition to our list, Church’s has tons of locations in Metro Vancouver making it very easy to try if you haven’t before. This American franchise has been serving up fried chicken for over 65 years, you can head in and grab a chicken combo, burger, or even a wrap if you’re feeling wild.

Address: Several locations in Vancouver and Metro Vancouver

We have a lot of Popeyes Chicken fans in Metro Vancouver, and it’s safe to say the brand rocked our crispy-fried world when they opened the doors to their first Metro Vancouver location in late 2018 in Port Coquitlam. Now Popeyes operates tons of locations around the Lower Mainland in places like Richmond, Burnaby, and Surrey.

Address: Several locations in the Lower Mainland

Nightingale has a secret weapon: its buttermilk fried chicken. It’s definitely more a fork-and-knife situation at this eatery, but the spiced maple syrup, sumac, and pickles make it worth using utensils…just this once.

Address: 1017 W Hastings Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-695-9500

HiFive24’s freshly baked and fried chicken is made with trans-fat free oil and without frozen ingredients. It’s open 24/7 at most locations, which is perfect to satisfy your craving at any hour. Other than its classic fried chicken, HiFive24’s thick-cut fries are also very popular.

Address: 203 SE Marine Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-327-4898

Address: 8669 10th Avenue, Burnaby

Phone: 604-540-9255

Address: 5933 Hastings Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-423-2912

The new 1070 Kingsway eatery is the first location in North American for the famous South Korean chain. Folks who head to check out NeNe’s offerings will find a menu of seven varieties of fried chicken including Original, Swicy (sweet and spicy), Freaking Hot, Snowing Cheese, Snowing Chilli, Soy Garlic, and Green Onion Chicken in both original and garlic varieties.

Address: 1070 Kingsway, Vancouver

