A new Caribbean food purveyor is aiming to bring a unique taste of the islands to Vancouver. BARA Caribbean Cuisine is officially set to launch this summer.

Aiming to share culture and build strong community ties through its grub, once it’s up and running this concept will operate out of a commissary kitchen, and will offer delivery, takeout, and catering options, the maker told Dished Vancouver.

BARA’s team is made up of people from different Caribbean islands. They’ll be whipping up eats from their own backgrounds as well as doing special collaborations incorporating other kinds of cuisine in the future.

The team says it’s going to be developing some creative dishes not typically found in Vancouver.

We’re told BARA’s menu will be highlighting food from different islands, and they will also have options for those who are health-conscious or vegan.

You’ll be able to find delicious dishes up for order like Roti (Trinidad), Macaroni Pie (Barbados), Jerk Pork (Jamaica), and even some additional street food found around the Caribbean like Doubles.

Keep an eye on BARA’s socials for an official launch date this August!

