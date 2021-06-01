The best donuts in Vancouver are scattered all across the city.

There are so many awesome local makers who serve up these iconic and timeless round doughy treats.

From deep-fried to fruit-filled, to sprinkled or rolled in sugar, here’s where to find the best donuts in Vancouver.

Lucky’s Doughnuts makes a variety of treats in interesting flavours. These delicious baked goods are made from scratch daily, and they pair perfectly with a steaming hot cup of coffee. We are suckers for Lucky’s sourdough donut, if you haven’t tried it — run, don’t walk.

Address: 2902 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-872-4901

Address: 2198 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-420-4901

Address: 689 Thurlow Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-620-4905

Their There offers a menu of savoury breakfast and lunch options along with a ton of sweet treats. Chances are you can find a rotating variety of donuts and cronuts here.

Address: 2042 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-736-8828

Lee’s Donuts is the OG of the Vancouver donut scene and has been operating in the Granville Island Public Market since 1979. Lee’s sticks to the classics when it comes to donuts like their honey, chocolate glazed, and sugar rolled. Their apple fritter is as big as your hand and only costs $4.

Address: Inside Granville Island Public Market – 1689 Johnston Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-685-4021

If you can resist these mini donuts then we’d be surprised, especially Cin City’s. This E Broadway shop offers varieties like maple syrup topped with bacon, cinnamon, and more.

Address: 327 E Broadway, Vancouver

We couldn’t make our list of best donuts in Vancouver without including the mochi variety, and that’s where Mochido comes in. This cloud kitchen operates out of Commissary Connect, where it offers pick-up for its best-eaten-fresh mochi creations.

Address: 107-8811 Laurel Street, Vancouver

Boca offers customers handcrafted, small-batch donuts in varieties like Horchata, Vegan Chocolate Coconut, and Blueberry Basil, to name a few.

Address: 106 – 4841 Delta Street, Ladner

Phone: 604-946-2121

Mello patrons will find old-fashioned donuts, brioche donuts, and soft-serve ice cream up for order here.

Phone: 604-423-3556

Address: 223 E Pender Street, Vancouver

Cartems is a no-brainer when it comes to donuts in Vancouver. We love their Earl Grey variety made from Earl Grey and topped with flower petals. You’ll find tons of vegan and gluten-free options here as well.

Address: 534 West Pender Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-708-0996

Address: 2190 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-707-1114

While not exactly in Vancouver, Honeys is in the area and unarguably a must-try spot. Celebrities like Kate Winslet and Shay Mitchell have been spotted grabbing these Deep Cove goodies. People line up to get their hands on one of these rings, and they’re the perfect sweet treat after kayaking in Deep Cove or completing the Quarry Rock hike. Choose from their honey, maple, cinnamon sugar, or chocolate flavours.

Address: 4373 Gallant Avenue, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-929-4988

While you wait for this Metro Vancouver donut maker’s brick and mortar, you can order its awesome donuts for delivery to Burnaby, New Westminster, and the Tri-Cities or for pick-up at YVR Prep.

Address: Unit L52 4946 Canada Way, Burnaby

Harmony’s donuts are best served warm and freshly baked. These cake-style donuts are great for satisfying those with a sweet tooth, and they come complete with neon-coloured icing and multi-hued sprinkles. Check out Harmony’s on the North Shore and get ahold of one of these delectable goods.

Address: 2945 Lonsdale Avenue, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-987-0525

Awake at 4 am and craving a donut? Head to Duffins. Open 24 hours a day they’ve been serving up old-school donuts for over 30 years. With over 50 different kinds of donuts, you’ll definitely find something here to satisfy your sweet tooth, make sure to try their sprinkle-topped donut.

Address: 1391 East 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-325-5544

