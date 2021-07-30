Best ice cream sandwiches in Vancouver? Look no further.

We’ve rounded up the best of the best when it comes to the coolest, sweetest, and tastiest handhelds on the local market.

Here are five places to find the best ice cream sandwiches in Vancouver.

One of the main players in the Vancouver ice cream game, Earnest will keep you coming back for more all summer (and winter) long. The rotating, small-batch flavours make this spot a must-return for those with a sweet tooth.

Address: 1485 Frances Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-2933

Address: 127 West 1st Street, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-770-4136

Address: 3992 Fraser Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-0697

Address: 1829 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-379-0697

This spot is hella cool, and we’re not just talking about the ice cream. Mister serves up signature liquid nitrogen ice cream in drool-worthy flavours. Ice cream, sandwiches, and cones are made in-house and from scratch. This is an essential Vancouver foodie stop. Don’t sleep on it.

Address: 1141 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-379-2833

Not your average ice cream sandwiches, Innocent’s sandos are gluten free and massive in size. They’ve got a dozen different flavours of ice cream sandwiches to choose from.

Address: 4895 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-879-8584

Say Hello to this charming ice cream joint. Made with all-natural ingredients, this is the ice cream treat you didn’t know you were missing in your life, as each flavour is handcrafted for your pleasure.

Address: 620 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Welcome Parlour Ice Cream is serving up classic flavours in homemade waffle cones that will be a regular stop on your summer adventures. Their ice cream is all-natural and all-delicious too.

Address: 125 Victory Ship Way #126, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-408-7481

