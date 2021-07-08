Out with the designer dim sum, and in with the sweet treats. WaffleLand Café is set to open in the former location of Ampersand Bistro & Bar.

The new eatery has taken over its 32 Water Street space in Gastown and plans to open this summer in late August or early September, the team tells Dished Vancouver.

WaffleLand’s menu will offer patrons Belgium Liege waffles, Norwegian waffles, fruit tea, hot chocolate, “chocotails,” and fondue, to name just a few.

We’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date for this spot. Stay tuned!

WaffleLand Café

Address: 32 Water Street, Vancouver

Instagram