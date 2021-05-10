Best mini desserts in Vancouver you need to try at least once

Best mini desserts in Vancouver? Look no further. From tiny tarts to cute delicate cakes – we’ve got a solid list of where to find some of the best little sweets around.

Here are some of the top places to find the best mini desserts in Vancouver.

This Mount Pleasant gem offers a selection of drool-worthy traditional pastries alongside signature items like the “ChocoMelo” dessert, a trifecta of dark chocolate, milk chocolate, and caramel/hazelnut crunch.

Address: 154 E 8th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-423-4520

Faubourg is a French bakery with two locations that offers classic cakes and pastries like lemon tarts, cheesecakes, and creme brulees in personal portion sizes. If you’re looking for two-bite wonders, their macarons come in flavours like jasmine tea, Tahitian vanilla, and Earl Grey lavender.

Address: 769 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-267-0769

Address: 2156 West 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-266-2156

Consistently viewed as one of the best dessert/pastry spots in the city, Thierry is definitely one to check off this list if you’re looking for the best mini desserts in Vancouver. This concept offers a variety of desserts like the chocolate hazelnut marzipan tarte, passion fruit cake, and chocolate trio mousse and sponge.

Address: 1059 Alberni Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-608-6870

Address:265 East 10th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-336-8689

Take your tastebuds all the way to Paris and try Mon Paris Patisserie. This little nook serves various desserts and pastries from your classic croissants and macarons to fancier sweets like toffee cake, lemon mouse cake, and la rose cake, which is a mascarpone mousse infused with water and grapefruit.

Address: 4396 Beresford Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-564-5665

Beaucoup Bakery is another French-inspired cafe that serves a variety of pastries and desserts. You can grab yourself some cookies, croissants, bars, and tarts and pair them with a latte for a perfect snack match.

Address: 2150 Fir Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-732-4222

If you’re looking to take it up a notch and really treat yourself, you have to check out the luxurious French patisserie, Ladurée. They have an extensive menu of sweets from pastries, chocolates, cakes, and other confectionaries to choose from. They also have beautiful packaging, making it the perfect edible gift for anyone and everyone.

Address: 1141 Robson Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-336-3030

Whether you head into this Georgia Street gem or opt to order via its cookie delivery service, Bonus’ small-batch baked goods will always hit the spot. If you’re after a mini vegan birthday cake this spot has the perfect one.

Address: 1185 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-620-5811

Temper Chocolate & Pastry specializes in European pastries, cakes, chocolates, and even coffee. The cakes they have available are so beautifully designed that it’s almost too pretty to eat. Flavours include salted caramel, passion fruit, and milk chocolate, to name a few.

Address: 2409 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

Phone: 604-281-1152

Thomas Haas serves world famous chocolates, pastries, and desserts that are handmade right here in Vancouver. Some of the items on their dessert menu include almond mascarpone, chocolate souffle, and champagne truffle cake.

Address: 2539 West Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-736-1848

Address: 998 Harbourside Drive, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-924-1847

Cadeaux Bakery is a hidden gem that has some awesome cake creations. They have several flavours of mini pastries, treats, and cake on offer. They also offer other options like pies, brownies, and bars.

Address: 172 Powell Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-608-8889

Beta5 offers unique chocolates and extraordinary cream puffs. All of their desserts are made with premium ingredients and created in small batches to ensure perfection.

Address: 409 Industrial Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-669-3336

If you’re seeking out some sweet Swiss chocolates, cakes, croissants and macarons, Chez Christophe is the one stop shop for you. Their individual cakes are to die for with flavours including mont blanc, sunny matcha, mango chocolate, and more. They also offer several pastries, chocolate boxes, and these viral Croissant Cubes.

Address: 4717 Hastings Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-428-4200

Address: 1558 Johnston Road, White Rock

Phone: 604-385-4474

Small Victory Bakery is a high-end coffee shop serving artisanal pastries and cakes. Some of their dessert menu items include lemon tart, coconut layer cake, chocolate pot de creme, and tiramisu. If you’re stopping by, definitely check out the dessert selection.

Address: 1088 Homer Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-899-8892

Address:3070 Granville Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-742-1737

Soirette is a pastry shop that specializes in macarons, cakes, and other desserts. If you can’t make your mind up on whether to get a cake or macaron, well you’re in luck. Soirette offers macaron cakes that come in several flavours including raspberry, triple chocolate, and pistachio.

Address: 1433 West Pender Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-558-3308

With files from Jory Olcarino