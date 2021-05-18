Delara: New Persian restaurant set to open in Kitsilano

We finally know what’s going into the space that Burgoo Kitsilano left behind when it closed last winter. Delara Restaurant is slated to open soon at the 2272 West 4th Avenue address.

Bardia Ilbeiggi is behind this new concept, which will offer diners cuisine inspired by the cooking and hospitality of Iran, where he grew up, the chef tells Dished Vancouver.

Ilbeiggi has previously worked in the kitchen in Paris, Copenhagen, as well as some notable culinary institutions in Vancouver like L’abattoir and Farmer’s Apprentice.

Now, he’s gearing up to open his new 2,400-sq-ft, 60-seat restaurant where he’ll offer “humble yet elegant” Persian food.

Think sourdough flatbread and seasonal dips, BBQ meats, veggies, braises, and stews with crispy saffron rice, pickles, and strained yogurt.

For drinks, patrons can expect a simple and fun wine program along with cocktails, beers, and non-alcoholic options too.

The interior will be clean and bright and will feature elements of Persian design and architecture.

Delara aims to open its doors this summer, and it will serve lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch.

We’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date, stay tuned!

Delara

Address: 2272 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram