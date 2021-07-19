New Vancouver restaurants are our three favourite words, so here’s the latest in local food and beverage.

There are tons of establishments in and around the city that have opened for the first time recently, but how do you pick which ones are worth hitting up?

We’ve done the tough work for you and created this shortlist of reopenings and openings you should be paying attention to — you’re welcome, foodies.

Here are the best new Vancouver restaurants you need to try.

Nonna’s Cucina offers a menu of fire-roasted paninis in a variety of flavours like classic Caprese, Nonna’s Meatballs, and Roasted Italian Sausage with Peperonata, to name a few. The truck tells Dished Vancouver it will also serve meats from Calabria, which will ensure they are “keeping the family roots going.” For drinks, you can expect refreshing Italian lemon and orange sodas.

Address: Murray Street, Port Moody

It has been one heck of a wait, but Foglifter Coffee Roasters’ flagship location is finally open in Vancouver. We first told you about this new shop in 2018, when the owners of popular neighbourhood coffee shop Bean Around The World announced they were planning to reopen their Main and 20th location but with a whole new name and look: enter Foglifter.

Address: 3590 Main Street, Vancouver

A new place for all your grocery-buying, dining, and snacking needs has opened in Vancouver — Oh Carolina has now launched. The 580 E 12th Avenue terracotta orange destination can’t be missed. It’s located right at the corner of E 12th and Carolina Street, and it has a ton of deliciousness in store for visitors.

Address: 580 East 12, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-0750

A new under-the-radar dumpling shop just popped up in Chinatown. BLND TGER is now open at 251 East Georgia Street in Vancouver. Leading the culinary program at this concept is Chef Phong Vo, who has curated a menu of six delectable kinds of dumplings for order. The interior of the 200 square-foot-space was inspired by stands found in the alleys of Shanghai.

Address: 251 East Georgia Street, Vancouver

Granville Island’s highly anticipated new dining destination Alimentaria Mexicana is now open. The new concept is brought to us by Mexican-Canadian Chef and Entrepreneur Ernesto Gomez (Chancho Tortilleria, Nuba, Fayuca). It’s softly open in the former Edible Canada space at 1596 Johnston Street in Vancouver.

Address: 1596 Johnston Street (Granville Island), Vancouver

