Famous Canadian chicken chain Mary Brown’s is officially landing in Vancouver this year.

The national, quick-service eatery was founded in St. John’s, Newfoundland & Labrador in 1969 and has since grown to operate nearly 200 locations across the country.

It’s known for offering up a menu of signature chicken made from whole, fresh, local Canada Grade A chicken alongside eats like taters and coleslaw.

Initially, Mary Brown’s confirmed to Dished Vancouver that it would be opening a location at 6549 Main Street in Vancouver in late July/early August; now the opening has been pushed back a couple of months.

Chicken lovers can expect to see this outpost open in late October/early November. We’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date.

The brand currently operates several other BC locations in Surrey, Delta, Langley, and Abbotsford.

