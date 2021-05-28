Best hidden patios in Vancouver to check out this season

Secluded, enclosed, and elevated outdoor spaces — when we think of the best hidden patios in Vancouver, these words all come to mind.

Whether you want to sip champagne on a rooftop spot or enjoy a brew in a tucked-away back terrace, we’ve got you covered with this list.

Here are our picks for some of the best hidden patios in Vancouver.

We love this restaurant at the Vancouver Art Gallery. It offers top-notch dining service and grab-and-go options, but one look at this tucked-away patio and you’ll definitely be tempted to stay and devour your eats.

Address: 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Gotham Steakhouse offers diners an urban garden oasis complete with a ton of lush greenery. Hidden to folks just passing by on Seymour Street, we can’t think of a better spot to enjoy a perfectly cooked steak on a summer’s day.

Address: 615 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-605-8282

Umberto Menghi’s Giardino Restaurant is home to a beautiful hideaway, 80-seat garden patio. With the eatery’s red-tiled roof, stone exterior, and lush garden, diners will feel as though they’ve been transported to Tuscany.

Address: 1328 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-669-2422

This celebrated Yaletown sushi restaurant offers incredible eats and a delightful hidden patio to match. It’s intimate and surrounded by a beautiful garden – you instantly forget which neighbourhood you’re relaxing in once you sit here for a while.

Address: 1118 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-685-8080

Address: 1032 Alberni Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-637-0777

The romantic courtyard patio at Cafe Il Nido is the perfect place to enjoy a glass of wine and some traditional Italian food. This spot is just steps away from the hustle and bustle of Robson Street and offers a getaway from the city.

Address: 780 Thurlow Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-685-6436

It’s super easy to miss this hidden gem located in Mount Pleasant, but here’s a tip: look for the red light. This signals whether The Narrow Lounge is open or not, and if it is, we urge you to head to the backyard patio, which comes complete with kitschy decor and trees.

Address: 1898 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-737-5206

Joe Fortes is an institution in the Vancouver food scene that brings a lot with it, including an unmatched rooftop garden patio barely visible from the street. This awesome spot comes with expert service and a relaxing paradise-like atmosphere.

Address: 777 Thurlow Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-669-1940

It’s been a minute since we were able to enjoy this much-loved breezy space, so we’re very excited to announce it will be welcoming guests for the first time this season very, very soon.

Address: Rosewood Hotel Georgia – 801 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-673-7043

