Best hidden patios in Vancouver to check out this season

May 28 2021, 9:00 am
Secluded, enclosed, and elevated outdoor spaces — when we think of the best hidden patios in Vancouver, these words all come to mind.

Whether you want to sip champagne on a rooftop spot or enjoy a brew in a tucked-away back terrace, we’ve got you covered with this list.

Here are our picks for some of the best hidden patios in Vancouver.

1931 Gallery Bistro

We love this restaurant at the Vancouver Art Gallery. It offers top-notch dining service and grab-and-go options, but one look at this tucked-away patio and you’ll definitely be tempted to stay and devour your eats.

Address: 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Gotham Steakhouse & Bar

Gotham Steakhouse offers diners an urban garden oasis complete with a ton of lush greenery. Hidden to folks just passing by on Seymour Street, we can’t think of a better spot to enjoy a perfectly cooked steak on a summer’s day.

Address: 615 Seymour Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-605-8282

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Giardino Restaurant

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Giardino Restaurant (@giardinovan)

Umberto Menghi’s Giardino Restaurant is home to a beautiful hideaway, 80-seat garden patio. With the eatery’s red-tiled roof, stone exterior, and lush garden, diners will feel as though they’ve been transported to Tuscany.

Address: 1328 Hornby Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-669-2422

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Minami

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Minami Yaletown (@minamiyaletown)

This celebrated Yaletown sushi restaurant offers incredible eats and a delightful hidden patio to match. It’s intimate and surrounded by a beautiful garden – you instantly forget which neighbourhood you’re relaxing in once you sit here for a while.

Address: 1118 Mainland Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-685-8080

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

The Roof at Black + Blue

The Roof at Black+Blue

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

One of downtown Vancouver’s favourite rooftop patios is going to look a little different the next time you visit it: The Roof at Black + Blue has reopened with a stunning garden-inspired makeover.

Address: 1032 Alberni Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-637-0777

Instagram

Cafe Il Nido

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Café il Nido (@cafeilnido)

The romantic courtyard patio at Cafe Il Nido is the perfect place to enjoy a glass of wine and some traditional Italian food. This spot is just steps away from the hustle and bustle of Robson Street and offers a getaway from the city.

Address: 780 Thurlow Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-685-6436

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

The Narrow Lounge

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Narrow (@thenarrowyvr)

It’s super easy to miss this hidden gem located in Mount Pleasant, but here’s a tip: look for the red light. This signals whether The Narrow Lounge is open or not, and if it is, we urge you to head to the backyard patio, which comes complete with kitschy decor and trees.

Address: 1898 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 778-737-5206

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Joe Fortes

Joe Fortes is an institution in the Vancouver food scene that brings a lot with it, including an unmatched rooftop garden patio barely visible from the street. This awesome spot comes with expert service and a relaxing paradise-like atmosphere.

Address: 777 Thurlow Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-669-1940

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Reflections: The Garden Terrace (opening soon)

Reflections Rosewood Hotel Georgia

Courtesy Rosewood Hotel Georgia

It’s been a minute since we were able to enjoy this much-loved breezy space, so we’re very excited to announce it will be welcoming guests for the first time this season very, very soon.

Address: Rosewood Hotel Georgia – 801 W Georgia Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-673-7043

Facebook | Instagram

