The talented folks behind Surrey’s celebrated eatery Afghan Kitchen have revealed they have a new concept in the works. Zarak is slated to open in Vancouver later this fall, Dished Vancouver is told.

The new restaurant will be launching at 2102 Main Street in October 2021, tentatively.

Not unlike Afghan Kitchen, Zarak will offer patrons modern and elevated takes on Afghan dishes and flavours.

The Main Street destination will offer refined eats and sips in a space designed by Simcic + Uhrich Architects. Guests can expect pink-hued walls inspired by Afghan mud houses as well as subtle brick and gold details.

There will also be references to kites inside the space. Restaurant Partner Winnie Sun explained the significance of this as a symbol in the restaurant.

“Flying kite is a common hobby in Afghanistan and is considered by many to be an art form. It brings joy and smiles to families and is a symbol of hope to soar in the sky, despite political turmoils inside the country,” notes Sun.

“Kite-flying was actually banned by the Taliban in Afghanistan through 1996–2001. As Khaled Hosseini writes in The Kite Runner, “There are a lot of children in Afghanistan, but little childhood,” but flying kite is a reminder of that childhood for Hassib, our partner who lived in Afghanistan through the age of 16, and we felt it an important aspect to incorporate in the restaurant of our dreams.”

We’re told once it’s open, the 70-seat restaurant will offer lunch, dinner, and even weekend brunch down the line.

Zarak, like Afghan Kitchen, will still be using family recipes, “mum’s recipes,” as the team puts it. The new eatery will have a drink program featuring BC and international wines, local beers, and an extensive cocktail, mocktail, coffee, and tea selection as well.

We’ll keep you posted as this spot progresses. For now, check out this video to learn more about what’s in store once Zarak opens.

Zarak

Address: 2102 Main Street, Vancouver

Instagram