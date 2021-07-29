Best food courts in Metro Vancouver to check out at least once

A food court may not be the first place you think of when on the hunt for authentic and filling eats, but these ones — the best food courts in Metro Vancouver — just might change your mind.

Many food courts are home to some incredible hidden gem eateries that serve up quality food in a convenient setting.

If you find yourself at any of these shopping destinations, make sure to grab a bite at these 10 best food courts in Metro Vancouver.

Best food courts in Metro Vancouver

Get tastes from around the world all under one roof. This bustling food court in the heart of the downtown core has been a popular spot for years, especially during lunchtime hours for those who work in the area. It offers up authentic Korean eats from Bibiko, Middle Eastern delights from India Abroad and the ultimate comfort food at Kumo Japanese Ramen. You really can’t go wrong with any dish from any of the eateries at this go-to food court.

Address: 530 Hornby Street, Vancouver

The food court at CF Pacific Centre has recently undergone a makeover, so it’s one of the nicer places to go for lunch in Vancouver, with lots of comfortable seating available. Dig into fast food favourites like OPA! Of Greece, Dairy Queen/Orange Julius, Jugo Juice and A&W. They also have lots of other cuisines available, including Edo Japan, Flaming Wok, Thai Express and Vina Vietnamese.

Address: 701 West Georgia, Vancouver

The iconic Granville Island Public Market has a seemingly never-ending selection of must-try vendors with incredible eats. You have to try A La Mode, which specializes in both sweet and savoury pies. For something a little healthier, check out Fraser Valley Juice and Salad or Chau Veggie Express. End the day on a sweet note with a stop at Bon Macaron Patisserie Ltd., for an ever-changing selection of macarons that are to die for.

Address: 1689 Johnston Street, Vancouver

After perusing the many vendors and shops, make sure to fuel up. The beloved North Shore market boasts a sprawling food court with a variety of options. Get a taste of The Fried Chicken Works, Poke & Co., Sharky’s Chophouse, Montgomery’s Fish & Chips, Nikko Teriyaki, Akebono Sushi and George’s Souvlaki. If you’re craving a classic burger though, look no further than Dex Gourmet Burger Bar, with a mouthwatering selection.

Address: 123 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

The food court is arguably the best attraction at Aberdeen Centre, with authentic Asian-inspired eats. Order up Chinese favourites at Leung Kee BBQ, Wonton & Noodle House, Mambo Cafe, Bubble Waffle or Wu Fong Dessert. Or sample one of their Taiwanese eateries, including Youngo Chicken and the iconic J and G Fried Chicken. The food court also has Singaporean and Malaysian cuisine available at Cafe D’Lite Express.

Address: 4151 Hazelbridge Way, Richmond

CF Richmond Centre’s food scene has something for everyone. Check out Umi Sushi Express, Vina Vietnamese, U-Grill, Thai Express, Bourbon St. Grill, Curry Express, Edo Japan, Koryo Korean BBQ or Kung Pao Wok. There’s also a Bubble Waffle Cafe, which features egg waffles, rice noodle rolls, stinky tofu, fish soup noodle combos and tapioca drinks. For a sweeter option, head over to Crepe Delicious.

Address: 6551 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Head to one of the biggest and best food courts there is at noneother than Metropolis at Metrotown. Their food selection has everything from Chronic Tacos and Chachi’s to Castella Cheesecake Inc. and Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt. It also features the famous Uncle Tetsu Japanese Cheesecake, where you’ll likely be waiting in line for awhile, but once you sink your teeth into one of these signature cheesecakes, it will be well worth the wait.

Address: 4800 Kingsway, Burnaby

One thing is for sure, after visiting this food court, you won’t leave hungry. Get your fill of delicious eats courtesy of 99 BBQ House, Ba Shu Sichuan Foods, Chef Rong Noodles, Fung May Chinese Cuisine, Hung’s Teppanyaki, Noodle House, Shanghai Dim Sum House Ltd., and Mango Charming (just to name a few). For a sweet treat after shopping, you’re going to want to get a refreshing snack from Mr. Yogurt.

Address: 4500 A Kingsway, Burnaby

Satisfy your fast-food cravings at places like KFC, Dairy Queen/Orange Julius, A&W, Freshslice Pizza, Subway and New York Fries, all of which you’ll find at this food court. For healthier alternatives, try Freshii, Hula Poke or Migoto Sushi. The food court also features a lot of other favourites, including Kung Pao Wok, Curry Way Indian Cuisine, Edo and Easy Grill.

Address: 10355 152 Street, Surrey

If you work downtown, this is definitely the place to be for your lunch break. It’s also an easy spot to grab a quick bite if you’re travelling to or from Waterfront Station. You’ll find lots of must-try eats, from Thai Express, Basha, Famous Wok, Nature’s Fair and My Toan Vietnamese Gourmet. One of the best offerings may just be Fatburger though, with its vast selection of big and juicy burgers, sandwiches and wings.

Address: 900 Canada Place, Vancouver

It’s no secret that The Amazing Brentwood (TAB) has a lot to offer anyone who visits. While retail and entertainment options are aplenty, we’re mostly concerned about what we’ll be able to chow down on, as usual. When it comes to food and beverages, TAB seems pretty stacked. Its new food court, “Tables,” offers everything from brand new concepts to local names we know and love, such as Japadog and Chef Hung.

Address: 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby