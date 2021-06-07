FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Popeyes Chicken reveals where its next three BC locations will be

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
Jun 7 2021, 4:04 pm
David Tran Photo/Shutterstock

Popeyes Chicken’s aggressive BC expansion has no plans of slowing down, the team tells Dished Vancouver.

The American chain has seriously exploded on the west coast over the last few years, opening nearly 10 locations across Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

Now, we’ve got the addresses of the next three outposts coming to different regions across the province.

Metro Vancouver’s next restaurant will be opening in Richmond at 11700 Steveston Highway.

Folks living in Richmond already have one location operating in town at 12796 Bridgeport Road.

Popeyes Chicken BC

NYC Russ/Shutterstock

Another BC city is getting a second spot for this famous fried chicken: Abbotsford. The new restaurant is slated to launch at 30734 Fraser Highway.

Last but not least, Victoria is getting its first-ever Popeyes Chicken located at 1614 Mackenzie Avenue, according to its team.

We’ll keep you posted as exact opening dates and more details are released.

