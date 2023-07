We always have an awesome selection of new food and beverage establishments to check out here in Vancouver, but we like to keep track of what’s coming up, too.

There is a lot of chowing down for us to do in our city and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.

Here are some new restaurants in and around Vancouver to try soon or down the line.

Lee’s has shared what might be its most exciting recent announcement to date with Dished: it’s opening a new store in Gastown.

We’re told the fine folks at Lee’s will aim to open this spot before the end of the year. Be sure to watch this space for updates and an exact opening date.

In the meantime, Lee’s is not leaving us hanging. The team has actually launched a temporary pop-up a few blocks away at 1 Water Street until the end of August.

Address: 199 Water Street, Vancouver

Once it launches, you can find Parker Rooftop open Tuesday to Saturday from 3 pm ’til late and for weekend brunch from 10 am to 3 pm.

Parker Rooftop is slated to open to the public on Friday, July 21.

Address: Ninth Floor of The Parker Hotel Vancouver — 1379 Howe Street, Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Odd Burger – Vegan Fast Food (@oddburgerfastfood)

This concept operates locations in Toronto and around Ontario, as well as one spot in Calgary (which drew big opening lines).

The company has plans for a location in Victoria at 790 Fisgard Street and it has now revealed an address for the first Vancouver outpost.

Address: 2821 Main Street, Vancouver

At the space of a former Sharetea location, a Hello Kitty Cafe is set to open its doors to the Vancouver public – and very soon, by the looks of things.

While this new concept has virtually no online presence (no obvious social pages nor a corresponding website), Google Maps lists the 1274 Robson Street spot as having a July 29 opening.

Address: 1274 Robson Street, Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ORETACHI CURRY VANCOUVER (@oretachicurry.canada)

Oretachi Curry is an Osaka-based restaurant specializing in warming curry dishes, soon to be available right here in BC.

The brand has shared that it will be opening a location in Richmond’s Steveston Village, and while an exact address has yet to be shared, we’re already counting down the days until this spot opens up.

Address: Steveston Village, Richmond

While many of Vancouver’s businesses along Broadway have been struggling to stay open (and others have been forced to close entirely) during the disruptive SkyTrain construction, it seems one new spot is about to make its mark.

According to some signage that has gone up, Tozen Sushi Bar will be a new concept from the folks behind Tom Sushi, the premium sushi bar on Davie Street.

Address: 967 West Broadway, Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @toloachemk

It was just earlier this month that Dished shared the news of La Taqueria Hornby’s impending closure.

The restaurant will have its last day today, June 14, but we already have some details on what will be taking over the space at 586 Hornby Street.

Address: 586 Hornby Street, Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fukuya Japanese Food (@fukuyafoods)

Fukuya Japanese Food, an importer of high-quality, hard-to-find Japanese ingredients, is set to open its very first storefront.

The shop, which has been selling its goods online up until now, is slated to open at 1360-8888 Odlin Crescent in Richmond, according to Fukuya’s website.

Address: 1360-8888 Odlin Crescent, Richmond

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zaatar w Zeit Canada (@zaatarwzeitca)

Zaatar w Zeit, a fast-casual eatery serving Lebanese and Mediterranean dishes, is set to open a new location in Metro Vancouver soon.

The brand currently operates one location in Vancouver, at 531 Granville Street, but has shared with Dished that a location in West Vancouver is currently in the works.

Address: C6 – 900 Main Street, West Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hẻm 377 / Saigon’s soul (@hem377.ca)

The second Hem 377 will feature similar interiors as the original location, with hand-painted murals and decor reminiscent of Ho Chi Minh City, but this spot will be bigger, offering more dine-in seating for guests.

Address: 1108 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tayybeh (@tayybeh.syrian)

Tayybeh, which is an “all women social enterprise” offering catered Syrian food, has shared that it’s opening a brick-and-mortar cafe space.

The cafe and eatery will be located at 2836 W 4th Avenue, the former address of Linh Cafe.

Address: 2836 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver

A Toronto-based restaurant has set its sights on Vancouver.

Haifa Room serves Israeli-Palestinian food with a contemporary spin, alongside cocktails, wine, and craft beer, and operates two locations in Toronto currently.

Address: 410 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heather Johnston (@lilmommaj)

Leopold’s Tavern is a Regina-founded pub known for its over-the-top poutines, huge selection of wings, and all-around chill vibes.

Founded in 2013, Leo’s, as its colloquially known, now operates several locations around the country, including in Calgary, Winnipeg, and Saskatoon. Currently, its only BC locations are in Kelowna and Victoria, meaning this will be the brand’s first foray into Vancouver proper.

Address: 1619 W Broadway, Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Menya Juémon (@juemon_canada)

Vancouver has no shortage of ramen restaurants, and a new one is about to enter the scene.

Menya Juemon is a brand-new ramen concept, set to open in the former spot of Benkei Ramen at 545 West Broadway later this summer. Benkei closed at the end of March after operating at this location for 13 years.

Address: 545 West Broadway, Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by datenight BC (@datenightbc)

Langley’s destination for larger-than-life brekkie sandos is expanding. Egg Bomb is opening a second location in Burnaby.

The concept teased the news on its social media accounts. Egg Bomb confirmed to its followers that it will be opening at the City of Lougheed Tower 2, “just in front of the Skytrain station.”

Aburi Restaurants Canada is at it again, as the hospitality group is opening yet another new dining concept in Vancouver.

Hot on the heels of Wa! Curry’s launch and news of the upcoming bagel shop, Wa-Bagel, Aburi has an additional fresh restaurant planned for our city: Aburi Hana Vancouver.

Address: Alberni by Kengo Kuma — Alberni Street and Cardero Street, Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jam Cafe Vancouver (@jamcafeyvr)

This local brand is famous for its photo-worthy dishes like Pulled Pork Pancakes, Chicken French Toast, Green Eggs and Ham, Red Velvet Pancakes, and the iconic Charlie Bowl, to name a few.

Now, Jam Cafe is adding to its existing locations with a new outpost in North Vancouver.

Address: 110 – 100 1st Street E, North Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by per se Social Corner (@persesocialcorner)

Set to open later this fall, the concept from the Social Corner Group of restaurants will be setting up shop at 1055 West Hastings Street, the former location of Chewies Oyster Bar.

Address: 1055 West Hastings Street, Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by King Taps (@kingtaps)

King Taps’ entry into the space is all a part of the North Shore market’s multi-pronged revitalization plan, which is already well underway.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yokai (@yokaitapas)

Yokai Tapas and Sake Bar will be offering just as its name suggests – small plates of Japanese-inspired fare and a selection of sake that goes well with them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Planet Burger (@planetburger.yvr)

Planet Burger is currently a concept in progress, but founders tell Dished that the food truck will be bringing high-quality smash burgers at reasonable prices to the White Rock and South Surrey communities soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tacofino Van, Vic & Tofino (@tacofinolovesyou)

The Baja-inspired concept, known for its signature tacos and burritos, will be setting up shop in Squamish on the Sea to Sky Highway.

Address: Squamish Station Shopping Centre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacked Pancake House (@stackedpancake)

Serving up its signature plates of pancakes and stacks of waffles, Stacked operates dozens of locations throughout Ontario, as well as two (with a third forthcoming) in Alberta, but this will be the first time the brand has expanded to BC.

Address: 8045 204th Street, Unit D-100, Langley



Bufala, an Italian-inspired pizzeria, is setting up shop at 3489 Sawmill Crescent and will feature an open kitchen with a Woodstone oven, a large marble slab countertop, and a light installation centrepiece.

Address: 3489 Sawmill Crescent, Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucky Taco (@luckytacoyvr)

Lucky Taco will be located at 8547 River District Crossing and will feature an indoor/outdoor bar experience with large palapas, lush greenery, pops of neon colour, and a hand-painted mural.

Address: 8547 River District Crossing, Vancouver

Ciclo (multiple locations)

Ciclo Espresso & Cocteles

This Ciclo will be located on Cordova Street across from the Shaw Tower and the Fairmont Pacific Rim. It’s set to open in Fall 2023.

Address: Cordova Street, Vancouver

Ciclo Espresso & Focaccia

The second new location from the concept, Ciclo Espresso & Focaccia, will be opening at 401 West Georgia in downtown Vancouver, just next to Acquafarina.

Address: 401 West Georgia, Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicli Antica Pizzeria (@niclipizzeria)

A local pizza spot is making some delicious moves this summer. Nicli, known for its authentic Neapolitan-style pies, will be opening in UBC’s Wesbrook Village area.

Address: UBC’s Wesbrook

Yolks currently operates two Vancouver locations, on West Broadway and East Hastings, but now the locally founded brand is opening up its third, right in the West End.

Address: 988 Davie Street, Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WA-BAGEL (@wa.bagel)

Hot on the heels of opening its new Japanese-style curry spot, Wa! Curry, Aburi Restaurants Canada is launching something new: Wa-Bagel.

Address: 666 Burrard Street, Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pho & Roll by Wooden Fish (@phoandroll.ca)

It looks like Pepper Lunch’s former space isn’t going to be empty for long. A new concept from a Vietnamese restaurant in West Vancouver will be opening there: Pho & Roll by Wooden Fish.

Address: 2323 Cambie Street, Vancouver

This concept first launched in 2021. It operates out of Vancouver’s Commissary Connect on Laurel Street where folks can walk in for treats or order for delivery too.

Now, Mochido is setting up a fresh brick-and-mortar in Coquitlam. The sweet spot will be located at 100-1188 Pinetree Way.

Address: 100-1188 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krave Kulture Yogurt (@kravekultureyogurt)

One of the numerous new vendors to be joining this space is Krave Kulture Yogurt, the North Vancouver-based organic frozen yogurt brand with a cult following.

On its Instagram account, Krave shared a preview of the upcoming space inside the Lonsdale Quay Market, noting that this space will have both cozy indoor seating and a sunny outdoor patio.

Address: Lonsdale Quay Market — 123 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE BUVETTE (@_thebuvette)

The Buvette will serve up a limited lunch menu of rotating feature sandwiches, soups, salads, and small dishes like olives along with some other appetizers.

Picnic lunches will be a thing here, too. Visitors will be able to purchase these specially packed feasts and head to the great outdoors or a local park.

We’re told there will also be some outdoor seating here with views of the Chief, for those who want to stick around.

Address: 1315-1323 Vancouver Street, Squamish

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Handcrafted Chocolates (@meltconfectionary)

Local queer-owned chocolate maker Melt Confectionary announced that it would officially be opening its very first brick-and-mortar Vancouver location.

A video shared on the business’ Instagram account earlier this week showed the beginnings of Melt’s new space at 4895 Main Street – the former address of Innocent Ice Cream, which is in the process of moving to the Hastings-Sunrise neighbourhood.

Address: 4895 Main Street, Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

Mishmish, a new Middle Eastern-inspired bakery and coffee spot, is officially slated to open later this year.

Set to open at Fraser Street & 19th Avenue in the new Comma Properties development, Mishmish will be part bakery, part bagel shop, and part coffee shop.

This concept comes to us from a dream team consisting of Dallah (chef and owner of Superbaba) and baking and pastry experts Leah Christ and Marysol Lopez.

Address: Fraser Street & 19th Avenue (Comma Properties development)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sula (@sulaindianrestaurant)

Some exciting news for fans of much-loved local Indian spot Sula. The concept has revealed to Dished that it will be opening a third location in Vancouver.

Set to open in the city’s West End near English Bay, Sula’s new outpost is slated to launch sometime in Spring 2023.

Sula’s owner, Sharath Vittal, shares that the cocktail program will be designed by none other than Jeff Savage, head bartender at Fairmont Pacific Rim’s Botanist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHAWNA | VANCOUVER FOOD 🍕🍱🍰 (@cuisineandcaffeine)

Known for serving up delicious steamed BBQ pork buns and beyond, The Bao Place had to cease operations at its former Kingsway location due to redevelopment in 2022.

The Bao Place said it would be back in a new location and it looks like that will be sooner than later.

Address: Edmonds Street, Burnaby

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ramen Danbo Canada (@ramendanbo_ca)

Ramen Danbo is considered by many to be among Vancouver’s very best and now the restaurant is ready for a new chapter with its third location in the city.

In the announcement shared on the restaurant’s Instagram page, Ramen Danbo revealed that this new spot would be opening up in Kerrisdale at 2277 W 41st Avenue, the former address of Sofra Mediterranean Kitchen.

Address: 2277 W 41st Avenue, Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heritage Asian Eatery (@eatheritage)

One of Vancouver’s favourite destinations for casual Asian comfort food is expanding. Heritage Asian Eatery revealed it will be opening in North Vancouver’s reimagined Lonsdale Quay Market.

This will be the third location for the concept, which currently operates restaurants on West Pender Street and West Broadway. Set to open this spring, Heritage will be among a slew of vendors operating in the renovated food hall.

Instagram

According to the business’s website, a third Vancouver location is in the works, this time at Rupert Street and 22nd Avenue.

Ba Le Deli & Bakery has a huge variety of sandwich options, from classic cold cuts to lemongrass chicken to Vietnamese sausage. The casual joint also has quite a big menu for vegetarian and vegan options, with vegan “beef” steak, tofu bologna, and a plant-based spicy “chicken” option, to name a few.

Address: Rupert Street and 22nd Avenue, Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

The chain, known for its self-serve, build-your-own hot pot format, will be launching at 778 Robson Street in the former location of an A&W restaurant.

Address: 778 Robson Street, Vancouver

Burnaby will be getting a new Popeyes eatery in Metropolis at Metrotown, and Vancouver is slated to get two outposts as well.

Address: 4413 Main Street, Vancouver

Address: 700 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Address: Metropolis at Metrotown, Burnaby

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 丸亀製麺【公式】| ここのうどんは、生きている。 (@marugame_)

We’re excited to share that Marugame will be opening its first-ever Canadian location in Vancouver at 111 Dunsmuir Street, the brand tells Dished.

That address is located just steps away from the Stadium-Chinatown SkyTrain Station. Marugame wasn’t able to share a tentative opening date with Dished, but as always, we’ll keep you posted as soon as we get the details.

Address: 111 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Earl of Sandwich (@earlofsandwich)

Earl of Sandwich, a hugely popular sandwich chain based primarily out of the US, has announced it’s opening a new BC location.

The concept is known for its breakfast sandwiches, fresh subs, salads, wraps, and also the “world’s greatest hot sandwich.”

Address: Willoughby Town Centre, Langley

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Konz Pizza To (@konzpizza_toronto)

This spot makes pizzas in cone form as well as pressed and flat formats. It also offers pasta, mac and cheese, poutine, and salad. There are also milkshakes and ice cream up for order at most locations.

Address: 102 – 18811 72nd Avenue, Surrey

Address: 110 – 14818 60th Avenue, Surrey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mr. Sushi Canada 🍱 (@mr.sushi.canada)

Mr. Sushi has been serving North Vancouver since the ’90s, with its most recent location in Lonsdale having opened in late 2021, but the brand is now set to open a new address right on the corner of one of Vancouver’s busiest junctions.

Address: 176 E 2nd Avenue, Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steve’s Poké Bar® (@stevespokebar)

The newest Vancouver neighbourhood to gain a Steve’s Poké Bar franchise is Yaletown, where the new location will be at Pacific Boulevard and Davie Street.

Address: Pacific Boulevard and Davie Street

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAAN SAAN Cafe (@saansaancafe)

Vancouver’s Chinatown is soon to be home to a new Hong Kong-style cafe and restaurant. Saan Saan Cafe and Restaurant has plans to open its doors at 227 Main Street, just north of East Cordova Street.

Address: 227 Main Street, Vancouver

It’s been well over a year since Hello Nori opened its flagship eatery on Robson Street in Vancouver, and now, the brand is updating us on its second location.

Hello Nori, which coins itself as the first Japanese hand roll bar in Vancouver, is officially expanding to the North Shore.

Four Winds Southlands One of BC’s most celebrated craft breweries has something big in the works. Four Winds Brewing Co will be opening a new shop, restaurant, and destination patio in the Lower Mainland, Dished is told. Address: 6313 Market Avenue, Delta Fogo de Chão at The Post Fogo de Chão Vancouver will sprawl across 7,778 sq ft of The Post’s 185,000 sq ft retail space. Dished is told folks can expect an “open-air churrasco bar while watching gaucho chefs display the culinary art of churrasco as they butcher, prepare and grill cuts of protein over an open flame.” The restaurant will have an area called “Bar Fogo” and a more formal dining room as well. Address: 658 Homer Street