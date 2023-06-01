One of Vancouver’s favourite makers of delicious Mexican eats is calling it quits at its downtown eatery: La Taqueria Hornby will wind down operations soon.

The much-loved mini-chain known for its tacos, burritos, and beyond confirmed the news to Dished, saying the lease at the 586 Hornby Street space was ending and it was time to focus on future launches for the group.

“Although our lease at the Hornby Street location comes to an end on June 15th, our happiness remains steadfast as we eagerly await your presence at the food truck, situated just a block away in the North Plaza of the Vancouver Art Gallery.”

La Taqueria Hornby will remain open until its last of operation on June 14. It first opened its doors in May 2017.

“Everyone is welcome at our door,” the team tells us.

In addition to the nearby food truck at the Vancouver Art Gallery, this concept operates outposts on W Hastings Street, Yukon Street, in North Vancouver, Victoria, and at Burnaby’s The Amazing Brentwood.

While we are saying goodbye to the Hornby Street location, there are a lot of exciting things to come from this team. Stay tuned for more details.