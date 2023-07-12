Fukuya Japanese Food to open Richmond storefront
Some great news for fans of premium uni, rare fruits, and other fine Japanese foods.
Fukuya Japanese Food, an importer of high-quality, hard-to-find Japanese ingredients, is set to open its very first storefront.
The shop, which has been selling its goods online up until now, is slated to open at 1360-8888 Odlin Crescent in Richmond, according to Fukuya’s website.
The shop is known for its rare delicacies, including things like Furano melon (which is grown in the Furano region of Hokkaido, Japan, and is known for its exceptional sweetness), Okinawa Shikuwasa citrus, Ensui Uni, and fresh “Omakase” fish boxes featuring seafood caught in Japan.
The shop has yet to share an opening date, but once it does it’s guaranteed to become an essential spot for anyone looking for premium Japanese goods.
Fukuya Japanese Food
Address: 1360-8888 Odlin Crescent, Richmond