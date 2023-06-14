It was just earlier this month that Dished shared the news of La Taqueria Hornby’s impending closure.

The restaurant will have its last day today, June 14, but we already have some details on what will be taking over the space at 586 Hornby Street.

The new concept will be called Toloache Mexican Kitchen and we’re told it will be a mix between a classic taco joint and a “Fonda,” which is commonly found around business areas and serves Mexican comfort food.

A representative of the restaurant tells Dished that Toloache will start with lunch service and will eventually introduce a weekday breakfast service as well as a special brunch menu on the weekends. We’re told to expect dishes like “chilaquiles, huevos rancheros, all the classics.”

Toloache is finalizing its paperwork and licensing and will be taking over the space officially on Friday, June 16. As the project is so new, no soft opening date has been set as of yet.

Stay tuned for more details on Toloache as we find out more.

Toloache Mexican Kitchen

Address: 586 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Instagram