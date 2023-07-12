Logan Paul and KSI's Prime Energy drinks are being recalled in Canada

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has started a food safety investigation focused on Prime Energy drinks, and certain products are being recalled.

The beverage brand was created by YouTube influencers Logan Paul and KSI. It also features a caffeine-free drink line called Prime Hydration.

Earlier this week, the American Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was urged to investigate the drinks that contain shocking amounts of caffeine — 200 mg per can, equivalent to six cans of Coca-Cola. Each can of Coca-Cola has about 34 mg of caffeine.

As per Health Canada guidelines, energy drinks containing more than 180 mg of caffeine per single-serving container are prohibited for sale. Still, Daily Hive found the beverages in stores in Ontario and British Columbia.

Each 12-ounce container has a small note on the back confirming that it is gluten-free and has 200 mg of caffeine.

“Drink responsibly. Not recommended for children under 18, people sensitive to caffeine, pregnant women or women who are nursing,” the labels read.

Following the discovery, Daily Hive reached out to the CFIA.

“The CFIA is aware that some stores in Canada may be selling Prime Energy without approval, and a food safety investigation has been initiated,” the federal agency told us, adding that a decision to recall the product has been made based on a health risk assessment by Health Canada.

Details on the specific recalled products are expected to drop today, and further assessment is underway for “similar products that have been identified as potentially non-compliant.”

“In Canada, Prime Energy drinks are considered to be supplemented foods and are therefore subject to Health Canada’s regulations for supplemented foods,” the CFIA noted. “Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute these products. If anyone becomes aware of such products being sold, it should be reported to the CFIA.”

Companies are responsible for properly labelling their products and providing consumers with the correct information. If non-compliant products make it to the market, the CFIA takes actions ranging from “verbal and/or written notifications to warnings, detention of product, product recall, and/or prosecution.”

Enforcement actions are based on harm, history, and intent of the non-compliance.

Daily Hive has contacted Prime for a statement and will update this story when it responds.