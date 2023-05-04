If you’re a brunch fan in Vancouver or Victoria, chances are high that you’ve hit up Jam Cafe at one point or another.

The local brand is famous for its photo-worthy dishes like Pulled Pork Pancakes, Chicken French Toast, Green Eggs and Ham, Red Velvet Pancakes, and the iconic Charlie Bowl, to name a few.

Now, Jam Cafe is adding to its existing locations with a new outpost in North Vancouver.

Set to open at 110 – 100 1st Street E in Lower Lonsdale, the new 3,000 sq ft Jam location will offer seats for around 75 people.

We’re told this eatery will also have a large breakfast bar and, eventually, down the line, a patio as well.

Jam Cafe currently operates restaurants in Vancouver (in Beatty and in Kitsilano) and in Victoria, BC.

The new North Vancouver location will offer the same rustic interior the other branches have. Think vintage items and homemade signage.

Dished is told Jam Cafe will aim to open its new spot in June. We’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date.

Stay tuned!

In the meantime, check out our huge list of new Vancouver restaurants set to open soon.

Jam Cafe – North Vancouver

Address: 110 – 100 1st Street E, North Vancouver

