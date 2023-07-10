FoodRestaurants & BarsDessertsFood EventsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Lee's Donuts launches its brand new pop-up in Gastown

Hanna McLean
|
Jul 10 2023, 5:49 pm
Lee's Donuts launches its brand new pop-up in Gastown
Ahead of the launch of its highly anticipated location in Gastown later this year, Lee’s Donuts has created a pop-up in the historic Vancouver neighbourhood to tide its fans over.

The temporary pop-up, located a few blocks away from the upcoming Gastown brick-and-mortar, can be found at 1 Water Street.

It’s open starting today, July 10, until the end of August from 11 am to 6 pm daily.

Donut lovers can expect all of Lee’s classics alongside some of the sweet spot’s stylish merchandise.

Be sure to check it out while you can!

 

