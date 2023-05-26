New Vancouver restaurants: 17 fresh places to eat

New Vancouver restaurants? Those are our three favourite words.

We’ve gone and collected a list of all the new Vancouver restaurants you should look into trying this month.

There is always a lot of chowing down for us to do in and around our city, and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.

Here are 15+ new and newly reopened Vancouver restaurants for you to try right now.

This spot is expected to officially open on May 27. You might happen to find it open before then if you’re in the neighbourhood, though.

To celebrate its launch, Street Hawker will be offering customers half-priced Shrimp Macs on grand opening day (May 27) from 11 am while supplies last.

Address: 3088 Main Street, Vancouver

Instagram

This concept currently operates its OG shop with a neighbourhood vibe at 1887 Cornwall Avenue in Kitsilano, but the new location will be a premium shopping experience with a fresh, modern design.

Address: 562 W Broadway, Vancouver

Instagram

After a long hiatus, Congee Noodle House, located on East Broadway near Main Street, has finally reopened its doors.

Address: 141 East Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-879-8221

Dished is told that this spot will also have special menu items specific to this location and that “some of the menu items can be found nowhere else.”

This Bombay location is casual, with indoor seating for about 30 people, we’re told. It offers both table service and some quick grab-and-go items.

Address: 1061 Denman Street, Vancouver

Instagram

According to Edokko, the restaurant’s name hints at its dedication “to providing fresh and delicious Japanese food, mainly Japan’s historic Edomae-sushi.”

Edomae refers to a historic period in Tokyo’s history – “Edo” is an old word for Tokyo – and the specific preservation and preparation techniques that were developed for seafood during that time.

Address: Unit 120, 3679 Westminster Highway, Richmond

Instagram

In April, an update on who would take over the space was announced by the City of Richmond, which revealed that Garry Point Grill & Fish ‘N’ Chips would be the new vendor.

The Richmond-owned business has also unveiled a new menu for the destination, which includes burgers, smokies, calamari fritters, and a selection of fish and chip options, of course.

Address: 12771 Seventh Avenue, Richmond

Instagram

It’s been a while since we reported on the progress of Caviar Bistro, a new bistro and cafe in Vancouver’s Coal Harbour neighbourhood.

The contemporary spot for breakfast, brunch, and cafe fare has now softly opened, Dished is told, taking over the space at 1590 Coal Harbour Quay – the former location of the now-shuttered 6 Degrees Eatery, which closed in July of last year.

Address: 1590 Coal Harbour Quay, Vancouver

The newest location of the Mexican grill is now open at 4720 McClelland Road, Suite 1845, in Richmond.

Address: 4720 McClelland Road, Suite 1845, Richmond

Instagram

Downtown Vancouver has a vibrant new coffee destination. The Flamingo Cafe is open on Granville Street.

The 999 Granville Street coffee spot has replaced a noteworthy Blenz Coffee location.

Address: 999 Granville Street, Vancouver

The passion project of chef Felix Zhou, known for his time on Top Chef Canada, Bread X Butter Cafe finally soft opened its new Burnaby location in mid-April.

Address: Unit 102-8327 Eastlake Drive, Burnaby

Instagram

The new Saku is located at #107-567 Clarke Road, just steps away from the Burquitlam SkyTrain station.

The brand is known for its variety of pork cutlet dishes served with rice, tonjiru, and shredded cabbage.

Address: #107-567 Clarke Road, Coquitlam

Instagram

Kev’s will offer a great selection of ready-to-eat artisan sandwiches, organic cold-pressed juices, salads, and sweets.

This fresh destination also has shelves and fridges stocked with pantry and picnic staples such as cheeses, cured meats, olives, pasta, sauces, olive oils, vinaigrettes, crackers, and ready-to-heat gourmet frozen meals.

Address: 961 Denman Street, Vancouver

LPE will be in good company in the River District. Its foodie neighbours include ramen spot Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba and upcoming locations for Lucky Taco and Bufala.

Address: River District

Beeryani Indian Cuisine officially opened its doors on May 4 and is open daily from 1 pm to 10 pm (and until 10:30 pm on Fridays and Saturdays).

Address: 4129 Main Street, Vancouver

Instagram

T-Bay Bistro – which opened about a month ago at 8638 Granville Street, the former address of Cafe Mai-Mai – is a family-run spot specializing in regional Lanzhou-style food.

Expect dishes like Lanzhou Beef Noodle, Dandan Noodles, Crispy Fried Chicken, and Noodles with Barbecue Pork, among others.

Address: 8638 Granville Street, Vancouver

A brand new spot for bubble tea has just opened in Richmond this past weekend: The Whale Tea.

Located at #131-4600 No. 3 Road, The Whale Tea has taken over the space of a former bubble tea shop called Exposure Bubble Tea, just behind Empire Centre.

Address: #131-4600 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Instagram

Tall Shadow will serve its sourdough bread, fresh-baked pretzels, and other fun treats, including a funfetti cookie and housemade pop tarts.

You can also grab coffee and other select beverages here.

Address: 2474 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Instagram

With files from Daryn Wright