The internet has been abuzz with speculation about a brand new – albeit mysterious – concept heading to downtown Vancouver soon.

At the space of a former Sharetea location, a Hello Kitty Cafe is set to open its doors to the Vancouver public – and very soon, by the looks of things.

While this new concept has virtually no online presence (no obvious social pages nor a corresponding website), Google Maps lists the 1274 Robson Street spot as having a July 29 opening.

Despite there being no additional information on what this cafe will be, there are a few things we can safely assume, mainly that there will be Hello Kitty-themed treats with a fun, pink interior to match.

Some news outlets have noted that Hello Kitty Cafes exist throughout the United States, in places like Irvine, California, and Las Vegas, and are operated by Sanrio, the licensed distributor of the Hello Kitty brand. Hello Kitty Cafes and museums can also be found in Korea and China.

We have not been able to confirm if the Vancouver Hello Kitty Cafe is affiliated with these same cafe concepts, but if they are, then we can expect some seriously kawaii goodies in the future.

These cafes serve treats like Hello Kitty-branded macarons, iced cookies, cakes, and handmade drinks.

For now, we’re keeping close tabs on Vancouver’s version of a Hello Kitty Cafe and will keep you updated on new developments.

Hello Kitty Cafe

Address: 1274 Robson Street, Vancouver