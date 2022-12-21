RIP List: 56 notable Vancouver restaurant closures we saw in 2022

The restaurant industry is a fickle one, so while we know that some eateries inevitably need to close their doors, we never want to see them shut for good.

Some of these spots were revived with a new concept, while others sadly closed permanently.

Here are some notable restaurants in and around Vancouver that closed in 2022.

After more than 25 years of operation, the 209 E 6th Avenue eatery offered its final service on Friday, January 14, 2022.

Bar Susu, a wine bar and late-night pop-up, took over the former space of The Whip this past spring.

Owners of longtime Indian dining spot Raga Restaurant announced they would be saying goodbye on January 23, 2022, as they would be retiring.

Owners cited the pandemic and SkyTrain construction as the main challenges leading to the decision to close The Alehouse. Its last day of operation was January 16, 2022.

The Alehouse is the sister spot to Storm Crow Tavern , which closed its doors on Commercial Drive in 2020 after over seven years of operation.

Earlier this year, Big Rock Brewery Vancouver announced that effective immediately, its taproom and restaurant had permanently closed.

The brewery told Dished Vancouver the closure was a decision prompted by the financial viability of the taproom and attached retail. Brewery operations, in general, would remain unchanged at the 310 W 4th Avenue location.

Popular Vancouver sweet spot Umaluma Gelato, a mostly organic, plant-based gelato shop, shut down operations at the end of January.

A North Burnaby cafe that has been serving the city for nearly two decades has permanently closed, much to the dismay of its regulars.

Best known for its traditional breakfasts and eclectic lunches and dinners, Cozmos Cafe shut down due to the impact of the pandemic.

It’s been a slice, but The Rolling Dough fired up its pizza oven for the last time at the end of February. The Burnaby restaurant made the announcement on its website.

Celebrated for its oven-fired artisan pizzas, the location was open along Bainbridge Avenue for about eight years.

A global fusion eatery on South Granville run by a husband and wife is shut down for the time being thanks to expensive rent in the area.

A fixture on Robson Street for millennia, some say, has closed. Cactus Club Cafe shuttered this location on March 27, 2022.

Bellaggio Cafe — Convention Centre

This cafe has closed up shop to make way for a new steakhouse that went into its former 1055 Canada Place Suite 26 location.

The 2585 West Broadway eatery made its closure announcement earlier this year, telling patrons it decided to stop brick-and-mortar operations after four years of business.

The restaurant, located at 8100 Ackroyd Road, has been a go-to spot for the community looking for dishes like its signature soy sauce chicken and Hainan-style chicken.

Daniel Chocolates’ oldest store at 1105 Robson Street closed earlier this year. The owners didn’t renew the lease, according to a sign on its front door.

Slickity Jim’s, the long-time Main Street “chat and chew” brunch joint, has packed it in after 25 years.

The restaurant shared a heartfelt message on its Instagram that April 10th would be its last day of service.

Local restaurant mini-chain Red Burrito closed its North Vancouver location this year. The 1455 Lonsdale Avenue business wrapped up its final day of operations after 16 years of business.

This beloved Vancouver coffee chain announced on Instagram that it would be closing its Main Street location, which was the first of its three locations.

This 7655 Edmonds Street #104 Burnaby specialty coffee roastery made its closure announcement on Instagram, saying the decision was made due to “various circumstances.”

This restaurant had been at its Kitsilano location at 1876 West 1st Avenue for the last 16 years but decided it was time to close the doors on this chapter in order to free up time and resources to better focus its efforts on community outreach programs.

This much-loved spot for plant-based comfort eats closed up shop earlier this year.

We’re sad to see Beetbox go for now, but glad it’s not goodbye. We look forward to seeing where this concept goes next.

Harken Coffee, the plant-based coffee roaster and cafe at 338 Powell Street, closed its door earlier this year.

The Cove Pub, a Kitsilano mainstay for the last 30 years, announced that it would be closing its doors at the end of April.

Hi Genki Japanese Restaurant, located at 6680 Southoaks Crescent in Burnaby, shut down operations after 20 years of business.

The eatery was located in the same building as Nikkei Home and has served the residents of the building and the greater community for two decades.

It’s curtains for a long-standing Mount Pleasant neighbourhood coffee shop. On Sunday, June 5, Our Town Cafe posted a notice on its social media that they “need a pause.”

Its last day of service was on June 11.

The Singaporean eatery, which opened less than a year ago in September 2021, announced it would be phasing out service last spring.

This concept had been at its 8580 Alexandra Road location in Richmond for the past eight years and had become known by locals as the go-to spot for Taiwanese-style chicken hot pot.

The restaurant’s day of business was on June 18.

The Wallflower Diner announced the closure in an Instagram post on July 1, with staff members saying they were “extremely proud of keeping The Wallflower going through the pandemic.”

The final day of operation for the vegan-friendly diner in its current iteration was on July 12.

Long-time Port Moody spot Rosa’s Cucina Italiana has closed permanently after 22 years of business.

Long-time local hang-out and brunch spot Nelly’s Grill officially closed its doors earlier this summer.

The vegan concept took over its 2481 E Hastings Street location in Fall 2020 and quickly became a popular spot for drinks, nachos, and most notably, its signature cauliflower wings in over 10 varieties.

Marking a huge milestone in the restaurant and club’s history, Deutsches Haus announced its closure as it prepares for the building’s redevelopment.

Huang’s Beef Noodle Restaurant, a family-owned Taiwanese restaurant that has been at its 6940 Victoria Drive address for more than 25 years, closed earlier this year.

Dished spoke with staff at the location — the province’s last one — who told us the final day of business was on August 21, 2022.

In its closure announcement, Bobacabana said that it would stop operations on August 25, after which that concept would be “closing its doors for good.”

The message continued to explain that while Bobacabana would be no more, the business had been taken over by new management and will be “rebranded with a new menu.”

South Granville is now sadly short one fantastic Italian restaurant. Fiore – which is run by the same folks behind Kitsilano’s Fiore Famiglia, the brand-new Brasserie Coquette, and The Stable House Bistro – has quietly closed its doors.

North Vancouver’s Cheshire Cheese Restaurant, a British-style pub on the second floor of the Lonsdale Quay, has closed its doors after 36 years in business.

Yagger’s Kitsilano, the 2884 West Broadway bar that has been around for the last 11 years, shared on its social media that it would be closing for good.

Green Leaf Brewing Company quietly closed its doors and ceased operations this year. The brewery, which has been operating since 2013, had a prime location in Lonsdale Quay with a killer waterfront patio.

The owner of Coming Home Coffee House announced the cafe’s imminent closure earlier this year.

Known affectionately as “Le Grandma,” Guy shared on the business’ Instagram account that this Sunday, September 18 would be the cafe’s last day.

The Keefer Yard, a beloved Vancouver public space that offered an open-air bar and outdoor mini golf during the pandemic, has closed.

Virtuous Pie – the locally founded plant-based pizza joint with two locations in Vancouver, one in Victoria, and, in a very unexpected move, plans for one to open in Germany soon – announced it had closed its location at UBC’s Wesbrook Village.

BiBo, which currently operates one other outpost at Richmond’s McArthurGlen Designer Outlet, thanked its customers for the years of support at the 1835 W 4th Avenue address.

Vancouver has officially lost a longstanding and much-loved community hangout: Cafe Deux Soleils.

The business was known for its healthy comfort eats and regular, live events such as poetry nights, comedy shows, and musical performances.

In a note posted to both the restaurant’s website and its Instagram account, The Union shared that it would be officially closed as of October 24.

Browns Socialhouse, located at 2296 W 4th Avenue, has closed.

The brand confirmed the news to Dished, saying the lease at the outpost had expired and the building has been sold.

In a post shared on Facebook, New Westminster’s Tamarind Hill said it would be closing its doors permanently after serving the community for the last 16 years.

The restaurant, which had only just opened in May 2021, served baguette sandwiches, pasta, ratatouille, and other dishes, all with a decidedly “French cuisine made vegan” spin.

Charlie’s Mexican Restaurant and Catering, Port Moody’s longtime spot for Mexican cuisine, announced on its Facebook page that it had “closed for good.”

The second Yaletown location of Do Chay in Yaletown replaced the owners’ previous concept in that space, House Special, which was opened by sister-brother duo Victoria and Patrick Do in 2016.

Now, after six years at this address, the family business has closed up shop in Yaletown to make way for another Vietnamese family to come in and create their own concept, Dished is told.

This 2106 W 41st Avenue restaurant opened in June of 2021, but confirmed with Dished that it is “no longer in business.” The closure was effective as of mid-October.

Fairy Cakes, an organic bakery in Vancouver, officially closed its doors in mid-October.

The bakeshop specialized in sweets that catered to those with dietary restrictions, offering a selection of cakes and other goodies that were free of dairy, eggs, peanuts, tree nuts, and gluten.

A longstanding Vancouver eatery has announced it’s closing its doors this month: Martini’s Restaurant. The 151 West Broadway destination has been in business for 52 years.

Folks will have until December 22, 2022, to pop into the neighbourhood gem.

In a call with Dished, a Denny’s employee confirmed that the location will have its last day on December 26.

This location, which is one of the oldest in operation, has long been a go-to spot for the community – which some even referred to as the only “good Denny’s” remaining in the city.

Sad news for one beloved burger joint this week: Burnaby’s only Red Robin location has announced it will close at the end of this year.

The franchise announced the news on its location-specific Facebook page earlier this month.

Teaspoons Co., known for its locally milled microground tea and bubble tea kits, has been operating a brick-and-mortar space in Vancouver’s downtown at 1020 Howe Street for a few years.

The brand announced on its Instagram account that it will be closing its current space this month and instead moving its business to Burnaby’s The Heights neighbourhood. The downtown location will have its last day on December 22.

Located at 2380 W 4th Avenue, the longtime bakery and cafe is shutting down on December 31, 2022, after 30 years of serving the neighbourhood.

Terra Breads made the announcement last week, sharing that the decision was made amid “changing times” and its lease ending.

Fets Whisky Kitchen – which, over the years has changed names from Fettucini’s Café in 1986 to Fets Bar & Grill in 1996 and eventually to its current name in 2013 – will officially be closing at the end of this year.