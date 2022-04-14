Another Vancouver establishment has announced it will be closing this month.

The Cove Pub, a Kitsilano mainstay for the last 30 years, announced on Wednesday that it would be closing its doors at the end of this month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Cove Pub (@thecovepub)

The business’ Instagram post shared, “It was a very difficult decision to leave the community we love so much, but there never is a good time.”

“We have been so lucky to have had such a supportive community that has helped us grow and thrive over these last 30+ years,” it went on.

You might also like: You can get a full spot prawn brunch at this Vancouver seafood festival in May

Famous Tokyo ramen shop to open new Vancouver location

16 places to get the best fish and chips in Vancouver

The Cove has long been a staple of the far end of the West 4th strip for beach-goers looking to grab a pint and a plate of nachos. It’s definitely a loss for the area, which has few other pubs or bars of this kind.

The Instagram post noted, “We’ve survived a pandemic, fire, and a flood or two, but the time has now come for us to wander off into the sunset and take care of our old bones.”

Its last day of service will be April 30.

Be sure to pay a visit to the pub before it closes its doors for good.

The Cove Neighbourhood Pub

Address: 3681 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram