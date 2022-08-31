South Granville is now sadly short one fantastic Italian restaurant.

Fiore – which is run by the same folks behind Kitsilano’s Fiore Famiglia, the brand-new Brasserie Coquette, and The Stable House Bistro – has quietly closed its doors.

The restaurant recently shared a note on its website that it would be “indefinitely closed until further notice.”

Fiore confirmed with Dished that the South Granville spot, located at 1485 W 12th Avenue, has indeed closed.

No word if this is only a temporary closure, but they suggested that this would allow them to focus their efforts on their other restaurant projects.

Fiore was known for its hand-made pasta and share plates and will certainly be missed by the neighbourhood.