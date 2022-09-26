Sad news for UBC students hoping to feast on vegan pizza all semester.

Virtuous Pie – the locally founded plant-based pizza joint with two locations in Vancouver, one in Victoria, and, in a very unexpected move, plans for one to open in Germany soon – has announced it would be closing its location at UBC’s Wesbrook Village.

In an Instagram post shared on Sunday evening, the brand shared that it would be its last day of operations – this means only the Chinatown location will remain open in Vancouver.

“We’re so grateful for everyone in our community, from guests who come in every week to the countless neighbours in the village,” the post shared.



Virtuous Pie had been in this location at UBC for the last four and a half years.

“It’s been a challenging couple of years, and we wouldn’t have been able to do any of it without your support,” the caption went on.

The brand didn’t share a reason for its closure, but reassured its followers that its Chinatown location would “remain open for all your plant-based pizza and ice cream needs!”

You can still pop by Virtuous Pie in Chinatown at 583 Main Street.