Sad news for fans of authentic Italian cuisine.

Long-time Port Moody spot Rosa’s Cucina Italiana is set to close permanently at the end of this month after 22 years in business.

The internet has been abuzz with rumours about the closure over the last couple of weeks, as the beloved restaurant has long been a favourite both for folks in Port Moody and out-of-towners.

Over a quick call with the restaurant, Dished confirmed that Rosa’s last day of service would be Sunday, August 28.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosa’s Cucina (@rosascucina)

Since news started spreading about the family-owned spot’s imminent closure, it’s been experiencing huge lineups of people hoping to dine there one last time.

Owner Rosa Gabrielli – who spent some time in the kitchen at the old Nick’s Spaghetti House – is retiring after more than 40 years in the business.

No word from the business about any future plans for other locations or concepts.

Rosa’s is known for its homey and delicious Italian cooking, with dishes like spaghetti and meatballs, baked pasta dishes, and an absolutely iconic Caesar salad.

Plenty of diners have shared memories of Rosa’s over the years on the restaurant’s Facebook page, sharing photos of their last time dining there.

Those lucky few who have been able to snag a table at the beloved restaurant have also advised that if you want to eat there one last time, you’d better be prepared to line up.

If you’re planning on checking out Rosa’s one last time before she closes the doors, get there early. Down the block and they open for another 45 minutes. #PortMoody pic.twitter.com/YdePu4srfE — Phil Figueiredo (@philfigs) August 17, 2022

Some diners shared that waits have been as long as three hours, with a 4 pm arrival getting them a table at 7 pm.

The restaurant told Dished that if you want to eat there before its last day on August 28, you’d better start lining up now.

Address: 2331 Clarke Street, Port Moody

Phone: 604-939-7500