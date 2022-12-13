The sun never sets on the British Empire – and neither does it set for Denny’s, which is known for having locations all over the place and for being open 24 hours a day.

The proverbial sun is setting for one Denny’s location in Vancouver, though, which also happens to be one of the very last spots for the chain in Metro Vancouver.

The 622 SW Marine Drive location of Denny’s is set to officially close later this month, as the restaurant sits on the site of a major redevelopment project.

In a call with Dished, a Denny’s employee confirmed that the location will have its last day on December 26.

This location, which is one of the oldest in operation, has long been a go-to spot for the community – which some even referred to as the only “good Denny’s” remaining in the city.

Replacing the Denny’s, as well as three other low-storey buildings and several other businesses, will be two towers with 573 rental homes.

The project, headed by Chard Development, will completely redevelop the triangular-shaped city block and will contain a total of 573 secured purpose-built rental homes, including 456 market rental homes and 117 below-market rental homes.

There are only two remaining Denny’s locations in Vancouver – one at 1098 Davie Street and one at 1759 West Broadway – as well as locations in North Vancouver, Richmond, Burnaby, Coquitlam, and Delta.

You still have a couple more weeks left to take advantage of this location’s Signature Slams, Fluffy Pancakes menu, and other iconic all-day breakfast items – we recommend popping by in the middle of a weekend night when it’s open for 24 hours and savouring a milkshake and Build Your Own Grand Slam, just for old time’s sake.

With files from Kenneth Chan