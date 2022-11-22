A Kitsilano mainstay has announced it’s closing its doors: Terra Breads.

Located at 2380 W 4th Avenue, the longtime bakery and cafe is shutting down on December 31, 2022, after 30 years of serving the neighbourhood.

Terra Breads made the announcement on Tuesday morning, sharing that the decision was made amid “changing times” and its lease ending.

The popular spot for bread, pastries, sandwiches, and beverages will still operate its Granville Island, Olympic Village, and Mount Pleasant locations. ⁠

Terra Breads was first launched in 1993. It’s known for its top-notch baking made in stone hearth ovens.

Be sure to pop by the Kitsilano location before it closes.