One of New West’s cute spots for drinks and desserts, Bobacabana, announced it is shutting down operations.

The cafe, which is tucked into the Shops at New West at the New Westminster SkyTrain Station, made the announcement Wednesday morning.

Bobacabana has been in operation since September 2015.

It’s known for its power smoothies, real fruit shakes, ice cream slush with whipped cream, and a long list of milk and fruit bubble teas like Horchata, Coldbrew Coffee, Early Grey, and Matcha.

In its closure announcement, Bobacabana said that it would stop operations on August 25, after which that concept would be “closing its doors for good.”

The message continued to explain that while Bobacabana would be no more, the business had been taken over by new management and will be “rebranded with a new menu.”

“We are reopening as a new store with a new menu on September 1, 2022.”

Bobacabana also thanked customers for their support over the last seven years.