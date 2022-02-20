A fixture on Robson Street for millennia, some say, is shuttering its doors this spring.

Cactus Club Cafe confirmed that an era is coming to an end for this outpost of the local chain restaurant.

“We can confirm that the lease term is ending at our Robson Street location and that this location will close on March 27th, 2022,” said a company statement.

“All staff from our Robson location who want to be redeployed to other Cactus Club locations will be given that opportunity.”

The first-ever Cactus Club opened in North Vancouver in 1988. Since then, the West Coast-inspired upscale casual restaurant grew into over 25 restaurants in BC and Alberta.

If you’ve called Vancouver home for the last 20 years, you’ve definitely at least seen and at worst gotten drunk at this iconic Robson Street spot.

“Our Robson Street restaurant has had an incredible tenure and has helped to build our brand into what it is today,” said the company.

The chain still maintains many high-profile locations in Metro Vancouver, like at English Bay and the Vancouver Convention Centre. Heading the kitchen is BC-born celebrity chef Rob Feenie.

The news of this closure comes just weeks after it was announced that Earls would assume 100% ownership of the brand.